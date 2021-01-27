The Colón Theater is one of the best opera houses in the world. And from this Saturday it will mark a new milestone in its history: in the Passage of the Carriages a device from the DetectAr plan will start working, where PCR tests will be performed to detect coronavirus.

This test center will work every day from 9 to 16. As the passage has a separate entrance through Tucuman 1171It will not affect the normal operation of the theater, which is closed to the public anyway.

The DetectAr device that will move to Colón is the one that worked in the Antonio Bermejo School of Commerce, in Callao 623. Now in that direction will be the Mobile Health Unit, which will be exclusively for tourists, with previous turn and who come without vehicle.

The Passage of the Carriages has an independent entrance through Tucumán Street. Before the pandemic, tables of the Colón Theater confectionery were installed there. Photo Diego Waldmann

Meanwhile, the 60 people who worked on the Callao DetectAr device will be transferred to the new one, in Colón. In this historic theater they will test people who are close contacts and require home monitoring. Also to those who had close contact with a positive and present seven days later for the PCR test.

In addition, on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 16 to 19, they will also be tested the casts, technicians and producers of the theatrical works of the City of Buenos Aires. In the Buenos Aires government they explain that all of them are periodically monitored every 15 days, to guarantee health security during the development of their activities.

Colón workers collaborated with the fight against the pandemic from the beginning, making chinstraps. Photo EFE / Javier Castro Bugarín

“DetectAR is one more contribution that the Colón theater adds to the fight against the pandemic, which since the emergence of Covid-19 has put its workshop into operation to make chinstraps and many of its workers were volunteers in isolation, vaccination and operational hotels awareness, among other tasks, “lists an official statement.

Within the framework of the DetectAR Operation carried out by the City in conjunction with the National Government 28 devices work. Its objective is intelligent testing and early detection, to isolate in time and prevent the spread of the coronavirus. In total, 267,843 residents underwent the PCR test within the framework of this plan, of which 40,050 (15%) were positive.

