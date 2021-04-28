Colon Theater, Occurring Scholas and the Generarte Civil Association signed on the afternoon of this Wednesday, April 28, in the Golden Room of the highest Argentine coliseum, a artistic-cultural cooperation agreement itinerant character.

The project, youth oriented who are immersed in the world of music and art, seeks to carry out a series of experiences throughout the country by the team of educators from Scholas Occurrentes and teachers from the Instituto Superior de Arte del Teatro Colón.

The agreement, signed between María Victoria Alcaraz, General Director of the Colón Theater, and José María del Corral, World Director of Scholas, an international organization of Pontifical Law promoted by Pope Francis with a presence in 190 countries, expands the possibilities of arts education and integration throughout the national geography.

The general director of Colón, María Victoria Alcaraz, and the world director of Scholas, José María del Corral, pointed out the importance of the project, aimed at young artists from all over the country. Colón Theater Press Photo

Among the localities and regions to which the program will reach, the highlights the Impenetrable (Chaco), Cordoba, Barrio 31 in the City of Buenos Aires, the Riachuelo basin (Villa Fiorito) and peripheral neighborhoods of Mar del Plata, places where Scholas is currently developing activities.

In each destination, and over three days, participants will meet at the program’s School where they will participate in different activities such as workshops of different artistic disciplines simultaneously and the collective creation of a mural that brings together all the artistic languages ​​explored.

The experience culminate in a concert in the atrium of a church or cathedral, carried out by organizations of the Higher Institute of Art of the Colón Theater such as the Academic Orchestra, the Academic Camerata, the Brass Ensemble and the Wind Ensemble of the Orchestral Academy and the Baroque Ensemble.

“The mutual collaboration that this project proposes between Scholas and the Teatro Colón will allow us strengthen ties with our community building, throughout our entire country, new meeting spaces for young people, through three fundamental pillars such as art, music and education ”, said the general director of the Teatro Colón, María Victoria Alcaraz.

The agreement adds the potential of Colón to the work of education through art that Scholas and Generarte have been carrying out. Colón Theater Press Photo

More orchestras and fewer soloists

In turn, the world director of Scholas stated: “In these times more than excellent soloists Argentina needs to put together a good orchestra”.

To later add: “For Pope Francis, art is the new education that recovers the originIt is what makes it possible for a boy to think what he feels and what he does, to feel what he thinks and what he does, and to do what he thinks and what he feels. That is what some call the competition of the future ”.

For his part, Domingo Romano, from Generarte, pointed to the importance of adding to the joint work of Scholas and the association that represents the Colón Theater, which, he pointed out, they consider the most important opera house in the world.

“As a civil association we work in culture and education trying to spread human values ​​through art as a tool for social transformation”, Romano completed.

IT IS