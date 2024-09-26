LAfter the historic passage through the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where the Colombian Senior Women’s Team managed to qualify – for the first time – for the Quarterfinals of the competition, the Women’s team returns and will face Brazil in the October FIFA matchday.

The Colombians will play two friendly matches on Saturday 26 and Tuesday 29. The matches will mark the beginning of the preparation of the Colombian team for what will be the Conmebol Women’s Copa America 2025 in Ecuador.

Mayra Ramirez Photo:Efe. EL TIEMPO Archive Share

The women’s team meets again after 215 days with the Brazilians. The last match of those led by Angelo Marsiglia against the Canarinha squad was in the Concacaf Gold Cup during the Group Stage.

So, this will be the second time that the Colombian National Team The women’s team will face the team led by Arthur Elías in 2024, who are coming off of celebrating the silver medal at the Paris Olympic Games and will play, for the first time, in the State of Espírito Santo with the women’s team.

Catalina Usme celebrates her goal at the Olympics. Photo:AFP Share

Dates of the meetings

Saturday, October 26th

Brazil vs. Colombia

Stadium: Kleber de Andrade

City: Cariaca, Espirito Santo (Brazil)

Schedule to be defined

October 29th

Brazil vs. Colombia

Stadium: Kleber de Andrade

City: Cariaca, Espirito Santo (Brazil)

Schedule to be defined

