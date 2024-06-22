The Colombian Women’s Under-17 National Team is preparing to compete in the U-17 Women’s World Cup and already knows its rivals after the draw.

This Saturday Fifa announced the groups that will make up the most important orbital event in the category.

Under-17 World Cup draw

Colombia Women’s Sub17 Team Photo:FCF Share

Following the draw for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™, the 16 qualified teams were organized into four groups.

The Selection led by Carlos Paniagua will face the United States, Spain and the Republic of Korea. The other groups were formed as follows:

Group A: Dominican Republic, Ecuador, New Zealand and Nigeria.

Group B: Spain, United States, Republic of Korea and Colombia

Group C: DPR Korea, Mexico, Kenya and England.

Group D: Japan, Poland, Brazil and Zambia.

The competition will be played in the cities of Santo Domingo and Santiago de los Caballeros from October 16 to November 3. Tickets will go on sale August 27.

It is worth remembering that the game system of the world tournament will be divided into four rounds: Group Stage, Quarterfinals, Semifinal and Third Place/Final.

PABLO ROMERO

SPORTS

