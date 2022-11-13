The Colombian women’s team remains unstoppable: it defeated Zambia in Cali

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Juan Pablo Rueda, THE TIME @Juanfotosadn
Those led by Nelson Abadía complete five matches undefeated. They prepare for the World Cup.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
November 12, 2022, 07:11 PM
The Colombian women’s national team remains unstoppable ahead of the World Cup to be played next year in Australia and New Zealand.
Those led by Nelson Abadía, who have just been continental runners-up, defeated Zambia 1-0 this Saturday, in the first match of the friendly key against the Africans.
With this victory, the national team already accumulates five wins in a row. Since that defeat against Brazil, in the Copa América, he has not lost a single friendly.
New triumph of the ‘powerpuff girls’
Thanks to the audacity of Mayra Ramirez, Colombia went ahead very early in the game. After a rebound of the ball on the crossbar, the forward sent it to save.
Then, as the minutes passed, Colombia established itself on the pitch. Unfortunately, around minute 21, the goalkeeper Catalina Pérez had to retire injured. Katherine Tapia was in charge of replacing her.
In the rest of the game, Colombia maintained the majority of possession of the ball. To tell the truth, more was expected from the Africans, who come from being champions in their area. Despite having several clear options, the ‘super powerful’ could not prolong the difference.
Colombia and Zambia will meet again next Tuesday, November 15.
SPORTS
More sports news
