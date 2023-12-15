Despite his good year in Women's World Cup and his participation in international friendlies, the Colombia selection fell in the Fifa ranking update, the last of the year.

The national team made history this year, reaching the quarterfinals of the tournament for the first time. Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, instance in which he was eliminated at the hands of the England team, runner-up in the world.

Colombian women's team.

But the good results were not reflected in the new ranking prepared by Fifa. The Colombia selection They lost ground and were left out of the top ten teams in the world.

It lost one place in the classification update and finished the year 2023 in box 23 with 1,746 points.

How was the women's Fifa ranking?

The Spanish team, current world champion, leads the Fifa classification for the first time and will close the year 2023 at the head of it, after having won the world title on August 20 in Sydney and qualifying for the final phase of the Nations League.

Fifa made public this Friday the last classification of the year, in which the team led by Montse Tomé rise one position in relation to the last ranking and add 2,066 points, ahead of the United States (2.0245) and France (2.021).

Spain's Under 17 women's team is the champion of the World Cup held in Uruguay.

The leading trio is followed by England (2014)a team that lost the World Cup final against Spain, Sweden (1998), that loses the lead by dropping four positions, Germany (1987) and Netherlands (1986), who will be Spain's rival in the semifinals of the Nations League next February, in search of a place in the Paris 2024 Games.

Directed by Montse Tomé, who took over from Jorge Vilda After the World Cup, the red team qualified for the final phase of this competition as first in group A4, with 5 wins and a single defeat. The Spanish won their first four games (2-3 against Sweden, 5-0 and 1-7 against Switzerland and 0-1 against Italy) and only lost in the fifth, in Pontevedra, against Italy (2-3), before star in a spectacular comeback in Malaga against the Nordic team (5-3).

Brazil is left out of the top 10 by dropping two places and is now eleventh in the latest ranking for 2023, prepared with the results of the almost 400 international matches played since the World Cup ended until now, including the qualifiers for Paris 2024 in all confederations, except in Oceania where The Pacific Games have been played.

In addition to Spain, the Philippines (38th), Haiti (51st), Cambodia (116th) and Cape Verde (131st) have reached the highest position in their history. LA Fifa highlighted that six teams appear for the first time (Central African Republic and Macau) or return (Korea DPR, American Samoa, Madagascar and Bahamas) to the table, which brings the number of teams it includes to 192, a record number that can increase in 2024.

Classification

1. Spain 2,066.

2. United States 2,045.

3. France 2021.

4. England 2014.

5. Sweden 1998.

6. Germany 1987.

7. Netherlands 1986.

8. Japan 1978.

9. North Korea 1950.

10. Canada 1948.

11. Brazil 1.94.

