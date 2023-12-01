The Colombian Women’s National Team hopes this Saturday to close a brilliant year in front of its people with a victory against New Zealand in the first of the two friendlies that both teams will play in Bogotá.

The first of them will be played this Saturday at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá (4 pm, with signal from Caracol and RCN). It will be the team’s first presentation in the country, after having managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Since then, and without Nelson Abadía on the bench, Colombia played two friendlies against the United States in September: one they tied 0-0 and the other they lost 3-0.

For the farewell of the year, the coach in charge, Angelo Marsiglia, will not have his great figure, the forward Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid), nor with the promising full-back Ana María Guzmán, from Bayern Munich, both out due to injury.

However, the people of Bogota will see the other figures of the team such as the goalkeeper on the El Campín field. Catalina Pérez, from Werder Bremen (who returns after overcoming physical problems); the full-back Manuela Vanegas, from Real Sociedad; central Jorelyn Carabalí, from Brighton; the captain Daniela Montoya, from Atlético Nacional; the team’s all-time top scorer, Catalina Usme, and the attacker Mayra Ramírez, from Levante.

There will also be the other star of the team, who is the midfielder. Leicy Santos of Atlético de Madrid, who will return to the square where she had her best moments before leaving the country: she was champion with Santa Fe in 2017.

Both games will also serve the coffee makers to prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the Women’s Gold Cup, which will be held between next February and March.

“We are focused on closing the year, we have been exhausted since the World Cup but we have the Gold Cup in February, so we will continue working to get to that tournament in the best way,” said Ramírez.

How to get tickets to see Colombia

Tickets for the match between Colombia and New Zealand are on sale on the TuBoleta page.

For this match, three of the four stands in El Campín were equipped: western, which costs 34,500 pesos; eastern, at 23,000 pesos, and south, at 12,500.

The second match against New Zealand will be on Tuesday at Techo, behind closed doors.

