The Panamanian women’s soccer team will face Colombia this Saturday in a friendly preparation duel for both teams with a view to the 2023 Australia-New Zealand Soccer World Cup, to be held from July 20 to August 20. The game will be seen on Caracol HD2, from 6 pm

The friendly match will serve the Panamanians to say goodbye to their fans. The locals closed this Friday their preparation for the game against the South Americans, adjusting the defensive work and the start of the game from the bottom of the field with dominated ball.

The Mexican Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Quintana, in the press conference at the end of training, said that his players are “aware that tomorrow (Saturday) the last part of the preparation for the World Cup begins.”

“When talking about the development and growth of women’s soccer in Panama, we have to look for this type of match, we cannot simply settle for qualifying for the World Cup, but we also have to appear on the map of these teams for friendly matches,” he said. the selector.

Colombia women's team Photo: Colombian Football Federation

The Panamanians will play their first friendly match against the Colombians, out of a total of five. They will also face the teams of Spain, Gibraltar and Japan, before their debut, on July 24 with Brazil.

‘Nacho’ Quintana was confident that the friendlies would also end up benefiting Colombia, Spain and Japan, teams qualified for the World Cup. For Quintana, who recognized that Brazil is unique in its characteristics, Colombia is a rival that has competed with the Brazilians in the Copa América, this being one of the reasons why this rival can help them.

“We think that Colombia is the closest thing to Brazil,” he added. This will be the first time that the absolute women’s team of Panama faces that of Colombia.

Photo: Colombian Football Federation

The Colombian coach, Nelson Abadía, brought to Panama a group of players with vast experience and the base of the team that must attend the World Cup.



The Colombian team, which arrived in Panama last Thursday, will complete this Friday afternoon its only training session prior to the duel against the Panamanians.

However, two of the team’s figures will be out for this match, Linda Caicedo and Leicy Santos, from Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid, respectively.

The two players, who have just met in the final of the Copa de la Reina, will join the squad for the second friendly match of this round.

Panamanians and Colombians will meet again, on June 21, at the Pascual Guerrero Stadium in Cali.

SPORTS

