The first group of players from the Colombian Women’s National Team arrived this Sunday in Bogotáafter making history in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The National Team reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the first time in its history. They finished first in group H after beating South Korea 2-0 and Germany 2-1 and losing 1-0 against Morocco.

Then, in the round of 16, the team beat Jamaica 1-0 and in the next instance, the 2-1 defeat against Germany sent the team back home.

Amid applause from El Dorado airport officials, Mayra Ramírez, Catalina Pérez, Diana Carolina Ospina, Sandra Sepúlveda, Daniela Montoya, María Camila Reyes and Catalina Usme set foot on Colombian soil again.

Among the players who arrived in the Colombian capital this Sunday is the team’s captain, Daniela Montoya, who by decision of coach Nelson Abadía was not a starter in the team’s last two games, against Jamaica and England.

“We have to be united so that this continues to grow much more. We know that we are a world power, the world recognizes it, and this cannot continue like this, we have to think much bigger. Those who come, have many more opportunities. We want continue competing all year long and we believe that next year we will have it,” Montoya said.

🗣️ “We have to stay together so that this continues to grow much more” 🇨🇴 Daniela Montoya at the arrival of the Colombian Women’s National Team to the country pic.twitter.com/4fB9ZAZatI — AS Colombia 🇨🇴 (@AS_Colombia) August 14, 2023

Mayra Ramírez was another of the players who is already at home. “We didn’t talk much, we traveled early. The group divided into two. Now we hope to talk here. History was made, which was the important thing. We have to continue working and striving for what’s to come,” she declared.

The Colombian Football Federation will pay tribute to the team next Tuesday at the Movistar Arena in Bogotá.

Welcome to the Colombian Women’s National Team Photo: Cesar Melgarejo – WEATHER

SPORTS

More sports news