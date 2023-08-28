The Colombian Women’s National Team achieved the most important milestone in its history at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand: He reached the quarterfinals, the best instance in a Fifa tournament for the elderly.

All this, added to the U-17 world championship runner-up last year, has Colombian women’s soccer as an example of struggle and improvement, in the midst of many difficulties, and has meant that the players of the team that was in the World Cup continue to receive tributes. .

The singer Karol G has been one of the most enthusiastic followers of the team and, as soon as they returned to the country, she sent each of the players a flower arrangement.

“How nice it is to know that, among millions of people who exist, we have the ability to make hearts vibrate, to bring happiness and illusion to so many people. I feel very proud to know that my country continues to show that it is full of immensely talented, strong, hard-working women who are committed to their dreams and talents. They are huge, gigantic and the whole of Colombia is proud to have them. Especially me,” the card read.

Now, several of the World Cup players had another additional privilege: they were with the singer in a concert that she gave this Saturday in Miami, as part of her Mañana ser bonito Tour.

Daniela Montoya, the captain of the National Team, led the group of players who attended the concert, which she attended accompanied by her girlfriend, Renata Arango, also a soccer player.

Carolina Arias, Diana Carolina Ospina, Sandra Sepúlveda, María Camila Reyes, Lady Andrade and Lorena Bedoya were also at the recital. Several of them made posts about it on their social media.

After the concert, some of them had the chance to visit the singer behind the scenes and give her some gifts, such as autographed T-shirts.

Montoya was already in the United States on vacation and a few days ago he celebrated his birthday there with his girlfriend.

“I feel very proud of you, of your achievements and of the great person you are, you deserve a life full of blessings, love and dreams. Continue to inspire us all and never stop shining, you are made for great things (…) Tomorrow will be beautiful,” Arango wrote on his social networks.

