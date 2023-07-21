The Colombian women’s team appealed to a base with experience in the World Cup for its new participation in Australia and New Zealand. Five of those called up by Nelson Abadía are going for their third World Cup: Catalina Usme, Lady Andrade, Diana Carolina Ospina, Sandra Sepúlveda and Daniela Montoya.

But alongside the repeat players, several players are making their way to be part of not only the team’s present, but also the future.

The youth base is headed by Linda Caicedo, who, at only 18 years old, makes a bow: He was in the last three World Cup appearances for Colombia, the U-20 and the U-17 (which he led to being runner-up) and now he seeks to shine with the seniors, already as an export product at Real Madrid.

“Personally very happy to have this nice opportunity to be able to play the 3 World Cups. Sub-17, Sub-20 and now with the senior team. We are full of great enthusiasm and wanting to always leave high our country that we love so much. Let’s go team ”, Linda wrote on her Instagram account.

The other three juniors from the list of 23 players of the National Team in the World Cup begin to write their first pages. Two of them were on the squad that won the subtitle of the Copa América Femenina and qualified for Australia and New Zealand, but without playing for a single minute: goalkeeper Natalia Giraldo, from América, and defender Ángela Barón, who came from the United States this semester to reinforce Nacional.

“I feel very grateful to be among the 23 called. For many it is a dream, and for me it is also a dream come true,” Barón said at a press conference. He has already played three games with the absolute team.

Natalia Giraldo fights against two experienced

Giraldo, also with three games with the seniors on his resume, is excited about a position where the competition is great, with two experienced goalkeepers and World Cup players, Sepúlveda and Catalina Pérez.

“From the moment you pack your suitcase, you know that something big is coming, that it is something big for the country. We are all happy and there we are, by the hand of God”, said Natalia.

Ana María Guzmán, Deportivo Pereira winger, is the youngest of the group. She just turned 18, on June 11.

“There are many feelings, many very beautiful emotions, many sacrifices that God and my family know. It is the opportunity to shine and give our best,” said Guzmán, also an under-17 finalist last year, and with a match with the senior team.

