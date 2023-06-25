On May 3, Adriana Reyes and her two daughters went to the United States to fulfill the “American dream” by entering illegally.

However, she and her 13-year-old daughter were returned to Colombia by immigration authorities, separating them from María Ángel Caballero, her 19-year-old daughter who was in an advanced state of pregnancy and whom they released.



On June 20, Celeste was born in perfect health conditions, but the young mother was left in a coma and was diagnosed with Hellp syndrome, a condition that causes liver problems, blood pressure, bleeding, and the breakdown of red blood cells and can be more serious than preeclampsia.

The good news is that after three days, María Ángel woke up from her coma and managed to talk to her mother.

“Mommy, I want you to come quickly. Tell the consulate that you are listening to us, that I really miss you,” the young woman told her mother through tears in a call published by Caracol.

María Ángela finds herself alone in Chicago in this complex situation.

That is why Adriana Reyes She continues to insist that the immigration authorities shake her hand and help her with a humanitarian visa to accompany her daughter and granddaughter.

“I tell all women to put themselves in my place, to know how important it is to be close to your children,” she told the aforementioned outlet.

According to his account, The Foreign Ministry accepted his request and has an appointment for July 25 and 27, but requests that the date be brought forwardbecause her family urgently needs her.

“Thousands of things have gone through my head, I don’t know if they are going to steal their baby, but I want to be there to defend them,” he said.

The situation is such that even the hospital Franciscan Health Dyer, where María Ángel is with her baby, issued a recommendation asking that both mother and sister be allowed to visit the new mother for at least 12 weeks for the sake of her recovery.

