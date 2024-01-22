The Argentine journalist Mario Sabato He has thrilled international cycling fans with his memorable narrations in races such as the Tour de France, the Vuelta a España and the Giro d'Italia and now he is preparing his sports commentary for a new challenge. Meanwhile, the name of his possible replacement was known, it is the Colombian announcer Rubén Darío Arcila.

The Argentine journalist confirmed that his contractual relationship with the Argentina TV channel ESPN ends after more than 15 years, and his new journalistic home will be the RCN channel.

Sábato's departure leaves a huge void on the ESPN screen. However, cycling fans will enjoy the presence of another luxury narrator, and a Colombian one.

Colombian on ESPN

As has been known unofficially, Rubén Darío Arcila He is ESPN's main candidate to take over the reins of cycling broadcasting on the international sports network.

Asilah, better known as 'Rubencho', or the 'poet of cycling', He has narrated the greatest feats of Colombian cycling with his particular style and metaphorical language that captivates and excites fans:

Since the 70s, Rubencho has accompanied the exploits of Colombian cyclists on the roads of the world in different media, being greatly admired locally and internationally. He is now approaching one of the main sports networks in the world, a decision that could be confirmed in the coming days.

The version of Arcila's arrival at ESPN is already shaking social networks, although official confirmation is awaited.

SPORTS

More sports news