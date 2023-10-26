Pedro Juan Moreno, a driver from Antioquia who is only 16 years old, who less than 15 days ago was crowned early champion of this season of the Mexican Formula 4, has been selected by the Ferrari Driver’s Academy to participate for a place in the sports training program of this iconic automotive sports team.

Moreno was under observation for months by the Mexican team Telmex, who were in charge of selecting a Latin American driver to send to the Ferrari academy tests in Maranello, Italy. After a season with outstanding results in the Mexican F4 (11 victories, 15 podiums and 12 fastest laps), where he was crowned champion on the penultimate day of the seasonthe Colombian became the perfect candidate to fight for a place in one of the most prestigious academies in world motorsport.

Moreno will compete for his place in this academy against the Italian Emanuele Olivierithe Taiwanese Enzo Yehdouble Asian Karting champion, the Dutch Rene Lammerswho is the Karting world runner-up (OK Karting category) and son of the former Formula 1 driver, Jan Lammersand the Filipino William Goalso from the OK Karting category.

I am fulfilling my dream, step by step.

Pedro Juan Moreno, preselected by the Ferrari Drivers Academy

Regarding his selection in the call, Moreno stated that, “I am very proud and happy to represent Latin America and Colombia. I hope to take advantage of this opportunity and make the best of this process. I see it as an opportunity to continue growing, to improve my career., I will give my all in each test but the most important thing is to make the most of it to add to my career. “I’m fulfilling my dream, step by step.”

The six young drivers will be gathered at the Ferrari team headquarters in Maranello, Italy, from October 23 to 29., where they will be subjected to physical, medical, simulator, cognitive skills and track management tests. Only one of these six drivers will be selected to be part of the Ferrari driver development program and its academy.

It is for this reason that Moreno will not be racing on the last date of the Mexican Formula 4, which will take place this weekend at the Autódromo de los Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico Cityin one of the events of the weekend prior to the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The announcement of Ferrari Driver’s Academy

JUAN ANDRÉS SERRANO SÁNCHEZ.

EL TIEMPO School of Multimedia Journalism.