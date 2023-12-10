Yeferson Cossio, a well-known Colombian influencer who has more than 11,000,000 followers on his social networks, underwent what he describes as the most painful surgery, in order to increase his height. Through a video on social networks, he revealed that had a lower limb lengthening operationclassified as one of the most painful.

In the video, Cossio shared details about the procedure and his motivation for doing it. Two years ago, he was involved in rumors about injuries to his legs, including fractures, and although he did not give details about the real reason why he decided to undergo the procedure, it was thanks to speculation about whether he had lengthened his legs that he investigated the possibility of this procedure and decided to carry it out.

With an initial height of 1.77 meters, Cossio was able to lengthen his legs between five and ten centimeters through surgery. Recovery is estimated to take around eight months. Although he stressed that she will continue to be fully functional and her legs will not have any limitations, as Cossio’s surgeon assured the influencer that he could return to his normal life after healing from the surgery, including walking, exercising and jumping.

The video shows the moment of the procedure, the medical team carrying out the surgery and the influencer himself sharing his experiences and emotions during the process. Cossio highlights that, Although this surgery is performed to correct malformations and treat injuries, it is also used as a cosmetic procedure..

This procedure involves breaking the patient’s bones, inserting a metal rod, and using an external device to slowly lengthen the separation several times a dayCossio highlighting that he started by lengthening his legs a millimeter per day.