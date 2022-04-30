The story is dramatic. “I am writing to ask for your help. My brother was taken by the river”, reads a message on social networks published in the early hours of last Good Friday. She was the sister of Jonathan Egidio Betancourt Arenas, a 34-year-old Colombian who tried to enter the United States through the southern border, through the “hole.” Hours later, his lifeless body was recovered after appearing floating in the Rio Grande.

His family was unaware of his decision. Jonathan had planned for weeks to try to cross the border, meet with friends and family who live in the United States, and have a different job than he had, to achieve the ‘American dream’. It was a project he had thought about for a long time.

Jonathan’s case is one of the many that are reported daily, of migrants who die trying to enter the North American country irregularly.

According to the US Customs and Border Control Office (CPB), Colombia broke a record in March this year, after the authorities detained 15,144 people on the southern border that month, something exceptional in recent history. During the first quarter of 2022, arrests increased: in January they were 3,911 and in February, 9,608, a notable increase compared to the 145 registered in those two months last year and the 121, in 2020.

a family life

Jonathan was born in Tambillo (Ecuador), near Quito. His parents, from Cartago (Valle) and Pereira (Risaralda), had traveled to that country for labor matters. A few years later, when Jonathan was still a baby, they returned to Colombia and there was no problem for him to obtain his nationality. Most of his childhood was spent in Villavicencio (Meta). One of his grandparents found work for his father and an uncle to drive heavy machinery in that city. “We were very united. We lived a beautiful childhood, between cousins ​​and brothers. We went to spas, we played in the parks, we met as a family and we shared, as on the day of the candles, a very special date for him, ”recalls Mayra Pérez Betancourt, one of his cousins. “He was respectful and hardworking,” says Victoria Betancourt, one of his aunts.

He studied at the Pedagogical College of Meta and at the Antonio Nariño University of Villavicencio, where –according to the photos he published on social networks, always with a smile– he spent a pleasant adolescence.

EL TIEMPO spoke with family and close friends and they all agree on something: “He was someone who loved life and enjoyed it with his loved ones.” Jonathan was the oldest of three brothers. “We will always remember him for the great person he was,” assures her sister, who expressly requested that her name not be mentioned.

Jonathan met his wife in Villavicencio. There was good chemistry between them. They went out to dance, to eat and to travel. They tried to spend as much time together as possible. Seven years ago, they had their only daughter. From that moment, he and the girl connected, they became accomplices in adventures and in watching movies together, people close to the family say. The least was undoubtedly Jonathan’s adoration. “You are my life,” he wrote in a Facebook post in 2016, weeks after his daughter’s first birthday.

Jonathan’s return to Ecuador, where he lived for a while, is one of the anecdotes that his relatives remember the most. It happened just before the pandemic. He traveled first. He lived for a time with an aunt in Tambillo and later settled in Quito, where he was reunited with his wife and his daughter. It was a decision that changed their lives. He was hired by an oil company in Ecuador and his wife got a good job.

One of the memorable trips that the family made while living in Ecuador, they say, was to the Cotopaxi volcano. “We made it, daughter,” she exclaimed when they arrived at the José Rivas refuge, located 4,864 meters above sea level. In the videos taken that day, he was seen dressed in jeans, a red shirt, a black jacket and a dark blue cap, and he was carrying his daughter, who was wearing a pink jacket, on his shoulders. His family also remembers that another of the trips they enjoyed was to the city of the Middle of the World, to see the Néstor Kirchner building, headquarters of Unasur, and to the beaches of Atacames, on the Ecuadorian Pacific coast.

In Ecuador they lived for about seven months. Later, they returned to Colombia. “It was for a Mother’s Day that I saw him for the last time. She told me: ‘Aunty, I’m going to say hello to my mom, shall we?’ I told him I couldn’t. And they stayed there,” says Victoria.

In Villavicencio, where they passed the first quarantine and the health emergency due to the coronavirus, he and his wife were able to find work. “He liked to work. He was smart and active. He only thought about getting ahead ”, points a close friend. Something that his relatives highlight is that Jonathan did not lose contact with his family and friends. “We talked and chatted often, he asked, above all, about his aunt and his cousins,” says Mayra

To the north of no return

This year, motivated by that impulse to have a better future, Jonathan and his wife made the decision to travel to the United States. It was something already meditated for many days. In that country they had family and friends and that motivated them to look for an opportunity. None of his relatives know for sure but, apparently, they had told him about a job option.

Johanathan and his wife did not say anything, neither to their parents nor to their brothers. Some people pointed out that one of them had a US visa, but they did not want to be separated, so they decided to try to cross the border together. It is known that they traveled to Mexico City on the weekend of April 10, at the beginning of the Holy Week, as confirmed by two sources.

From there, they headed to the border, to Coahuila, in a bus with other foreigners, including Cubans and Puerto Ricans. From there, the trail is diffuse. It is not clear which city they arrived at and some mention that they were able to stop in Monclova, the former capital of Texas.

The following Tuesday, April 12, they are believed to have set out for the United States. A close person assures that the ‘coyote’ told them which routes they could take, but did not accompany them. “He disappeared when they were going to cross,” says the source. The versions of the story known by EL TIEMPO agree on one detail: the husband and wife and their daughter went alone and not with a group. But the information has not been confirmed. Relatives assure that when the three were at the border on the Mexican side they were robbed and their belongings, suitcases and computers were taken from them: “There is a lot of corruption in that migrant area. Even the police get paid. They don’t care, because the migrants carry money,” says a relative.

According to versions, at the moment they ran into the Rio Grande — Rio Grande, as it is known in the United States — they tried to find an ‘easy’ area to cross. But people familiar with the region say the river is a death trap. They say that Jonathan decided to go first with his daughter on his shoulders. “He managed to drop the girl near the shore, but she sank. His wife saw him from the other shore and jumped in to swim, ”says a relative.

She, according to the versions, crossed the river with great difficulty, while trying to keep her head above the water. On the side where she sank, her husband found nothing and she was in despair. Jonathan was not seen. He had disappeared.

Helpless and distraught, she remained in the river with one last hope of seeing her husband, but border authorities found her and pulled her out of the water, relatives said. In the midst of crying and pain, she was reunited with her daughter. After a while all was silence. When fatigue and adrenaline allowed them a brief period of reason, they tried to locate him by calling his cell phone. “The cell phone was ringing. We thought there was hope of finding him after a few hours of hearing the news of her disappearance. Perhaps the current had swept him away, but he had made it to the surface. We found out later that he had put the phone in a plastic in his pocket and that’s why it hadn’t turned off, ”says Mayra.

The daughter and wife were interrogated. It is known that the wife called relatives in Colombia to inform them of what had happened. One of Jonathan’s sisters contacted a Nicaraguan media outlet, which gave the notice of disappearance through Facebook. On Friday, April 15, a person posted on that social network a photograph of a body in a black shirt, jeans and blue shoes, recovered near Acuña, in Coahuila. Shortly after it was confirmed that it was Jonathan. Mother and daughter, meanwhile, managed to contact relatives in the US. and, with the permission of the authorities, they met with them, who helped them arrange the repatriation of the body with the Red Cross.

That of Jonathan and his family is one of the many stories set in the long southern border of the United States, which has become the graveyard of thousands of migrants. The networks give an account of those lifeless bodies of children, women and men, who hide stories, the stories of dreams that never came true.

