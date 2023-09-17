Before his name appeared in headlines due to a dispute with the renowned Apple brand, Wilmer Becerra had dedicated more than ten years to repairing electronic devices. It calmed the frustration of owners of cell phones, tablets and computers with the apple logo that were practically considered lost: broken screens due to bumps or falls, damaged batteries or chargers, keyboards broken due to the bad luck of liquid falling on them. Hundreds of dollars—and electronic waste—about to end up in the trash, even more so if the warranty period had passed.

The 35-year-old Colombian became interested in electronics since he was in high school at a public school in Bucaramanga, the capital of the department of Santander, in the northeast of the country. As the son of a cargo transporter and a mother dedicated to taking care of the home, he began his career with financing from Icetex, the state entity that grants educational loans to people with limited economic possibilities. In order to graduate, he worked during the day and studied at night.

“Ever since I got a job back then repairing laptops, I said, ‘this is my thing.’ I worked there for about a year and then I started as a freelancer,” he recalls in conversation with EL PAÍS. Becerra saw a business opportunity when he received whining clients. “They told me: ‘I went to Apple and the fix—if there was one—is worth the same as the equipment.’ And I thought: there is a client who is not being served, who is looking for a solution. Because they are also not cheap equipment, it is not like your phone is damaged, you throw it away and you can buy another one,” he points out.

Becerra spent hours exploring the labyrinths of tiny device parts. As he grew as an entrepreneur, he began showcasing his work on social media like TikTok, where he has 5.3 million followers. Taking advantage of the boom digital of the pandemic, explained the state in which everything from cell phones to computers arrived and explained the repair processes. In this way, he made visible a task that previously remained hidden in the workshops of those passionate about electronics.

His brand expanded to other Latin American countries, from Mexico to Argentina. In August, the Colombian reported that he had received a communication from legal representatives of Apple, demanding that he refrain from using their logos, that he not pose as an authorized service and that he stop offering support for their products.

The repairer responded publicly: “Isn’t the owner of an iPhone autonomous in deciding where to repair equipment he owns? …In this world so saturated with electronic waste, offering an alternative to bring a device to life and preventing it from being thrown into the trash and polluting is wrong? “He expressed on his networks. Becerra clarified that he had long ago stopped using Apple’s image, that he was not posing as an authorized service and that he would not stop doing his job.

The Colombian’s fight with the technology giant highlighted the country’s delay in regulating the right to repair.

In the United States and Europe they are already facing planned obsolescence, techniques that some manufacturers use to limit the useful life of products. The North American president, Joe Biden, signed an executive order in mid-2021 to require technology companies like Apple to make manuals, parts and tools available to users to make repairs. That same year, the European Union ordered that spare parts be available for 10 years and plans to force companies to carry out repairs directly or through third parties.

“It is an issue of consumerism. Large manufacturers limit the useful life of components to continue manufacturing more. In the end, the one who loses is the user because before he bought a device that lasted 20 years. Right now with the phone they get the 15 and they already tell you that the 14 is old,” says Becerra.

An initiative by liberal senator Laura Fortich to protect consumer rights could make way in the Colombian Congress. If approved, the law would oblige producers and marketers to report the useful life and availability of spare parts for electronic devices. It would also grant sanctioning powers to the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce.

In addition to protecting the pocketbook, regulation is necessary to mitigate the environmental impact and to prevent health risks due to the content of dangerous substances such as mercury. According to the report Global E-waste Monitor 2020 According to the United Nations, in 2019 the world record for electronic waste generation was reached with 53.6 million tons, a weight greater than that of all adults in Europe. The report predicts that waste such as gold, silver, copper, platinum and other recoverable materials will total 74 million tons in 2030, doubling in just 16 years.

“This implies that they are the fastest growing category of household waste worldwide, fueled by increasing consumption of electrical and electronic equipment, shorter life cycles and few repair options,” the study indicates.

The professor of climate change at the Javeriana University of Bogotá, Camilo Prieto, warns that of all the materials that are extracted, only 9% is recovered annually, a figure associated with planned obsolescence that requires greater demand for components in the production chains. and that increases the carbon footprint.

“This makes people demand more and more equipment, generating pressure on greater demand for metal mining and devices with a huge environmental impact. It is an issue that the world should think about as a serious environmental problem,” says the expert.

After exchanging letters with Apple representatives, in which Becerra proposed an alliance to offer quality repairs to thousands of users, the businessman will now be able to access spare parts directly in Colombia. Before, he had to acquire them in the United States, often with import restrictions, or reuse them from other equipment of the same brand.

“The appliances our parents or grandparents had lasted a long time. At least I remember that my mother had a refrigerator and it lasted about 30 years. Now I’ve been married for 15 years and I’ve had about four refrigerators because they don’t last. It is not convenient for the manufacturer to have a long-life product, nor for the consumer to be able to keep it in order to sell more,” laments Becerra.

EL PAÍS contacted the firm Baker McKenzie in Colombia. The office reported that it is not authorized to comment on this case.

