The Colombian Diego Valoyes scored a goal this Friday and provided a couple of assists to lead the attack of Juárez FC that beat Mazatlán 3-1 and reached the top of the Apertura of Mexican soccer.

At the start of the seventh day, Valoyes, the Spanish Aitor García and the Colombian Avilés Hurtado scored for Juárez and the Paraguayan Josué Colmán scored for the visitors.

Led by the Mexican Diego Mejía, the home team came out to press with Valoyes leading the charge, who in his third offensive play, in the 13th minute, accepted a ball from Avilés and from outside the area made it 1-0 with a cross hit right leg.

Although at times he gave the ball to his rival, Juárez continued on; He created danger on the wings and in minute 34 he increased the lead with a goal from García, from the right to a pass from Valoyes.

Mazatlán took advantage of an oversight of the defense and discounted in replacement time with a target from Colmán, however, in the second half Juárez imposed conditions and confirmed it with another opportune appearance by Valoyes, who put a service to his compatriot Avilés, lethal with the right-handed shot, in the 60.

Mazatlán suffered, in 83, the expulsion of Jair Díaz and could do little in the final minutes.

Juárez reached four wins, two draws, one loss and 14 points, with which he jumped to the lead, one unit ahead of San Luis, which will host Atlas this Sunday; Mazatlán appears in the thirteenth seat.

Matchday 7 will continue this Friday when Puebla, penultimate in the standings, will host Tijuana, fifteenth, in a duel between those in need of wins.

This Saturday the América led by Brazilian coach André Jardine will play at his stadium, the Azteca, against Cruz Azul, in a match between two of the most rival teams in the league.

In other Saturday duels, León will receive Necaxa, Santos Laguna the Pumas UNAM, and the Tigres UANL against Querétaro.

On Sunday, the Chivas de Guadalajara of the Serbian-Spanish coach Veljko Paunovic will receive Rayados de Monterrey and Toluca against Pachuca, hours before San Luis seeks to recover its lead against Atlas. EFE