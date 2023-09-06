A few hours after making its debut in the qualifier for the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada 2026, the Colombian National Team begins to look for alternatives to avoid what happened to it in the past qualifiers, an offensive anemia that left it out of Qatar 2022.

Despite having tried and tested attackers in Europe, such as Duván Zapata, Luis Fernando Muriel, Luis Díaz, Radamel Falcao García, Alfredo Morelos and Rafael Santos Borré, and others with a good number of goals from the other side of the pond, such as Miguel Borja or Roger Martinez, the team went seven games without celebrating a goal. That, plus the two wins that left Carlos Queiroz without a position, sealed the elimination.

In fact, in the midst of the drought, Reinaldo Rueda, the Portuguese’s replacement, made a video to show the managers the number of mistakes for which Colombia did not score goals.

Colombia, with a good offensive average, but without a scorer

Since Néstor Lorenzo became the team’s manager, the goal average has been high, two per game (see graph). But he hasn’t had a gunner as a point of reference: the 16 goals Colombia has scored were scored by eight different players. The one who got it the most, Luis Sinisterra, who made three.

This time, apart from Díaz, who arrives at a great moment in Liverpool and continues to be the team’s offensive benchmark, Lorenzo’s bet, in search of the goal, is for two players from a minor league in Europe, that of Russia.

To Jorge Carrascal, who has just moved from CSKA to Dinamo Moscow, the Argentine coach added two attackers who never tire of putting her in that country. One had been asking for a clue for a long time.

Is about Jhon Córdoba, Krasnodar attacker whose only history with the National Team was an emergency call-up in the Queiroz era, when Luis Díaz fell off the list due to covid-19. He was in the first two games of the last tie, but in both he stayed on the substitute bench.

Córdoba, 30, was in the U-20 team and has been in Europe for a while, first in Germany and then in Russia. His figures are important: between Espanyol, Granada, Hertha Berlin, Cologne, Mainz and Krasnodar he has 98 goals in 290 games. And only in Russia, where he arrived in 2021 in exchange for 20 million euros, has he scored 32 goals in 63 games.

Jhon Córdoba only played in Colombia’s minor teams. In the photo, in the Sub-20 of 2013. See also Juve goes out in anger: in 9 they lose on penalties with Genk Photo: Eph. WEATHER Archive

From the same league, but from Zenit Saint Petersburg, comes another rookie in the knockout round, Mateo Cassierra, 26. Lorenzo already gave him a popcorn in the last call and responded with the winning goal against Iraq.

Cassierra has also been in Europe for a long time, although it is not as consolidated as Córdoba. He arrived at Ajax in 2017, from Deportivo Cali, and there he played more in the subsidiary than in the main team. He was loaned to Groningen, also from the Netherlands; to Racing de Avellaneda, where he did not play, and to Portugal’s Belenenses, before being transferred to Sochi last year.

Lorenzo wants to take advantage of the fact that Cassierra is in a vein: he has six goals in seven games with Zenit, who bought him a year ago for 4.5 million euros.

Borré, Lorenzo’s trusted striker

In addition, the coach continues to trust his bets from last year, like Rafael Santos Borré, who is on the list despite not playing an official match since June and having changed teams: Eintracht Frankfurt lent him to Werder Bremen.

Borré started five of the eight preparation games, including the last four, and scored two goals. In this case, the DT respected the trajectory.

Photo: Colombian Football Federation

The other ‘9’ who called is Jhon Jáder Durán, who, at only 19 years old, is the National Team’s commitment to the future. He arrived at Aston Villa in January and had to wait patiently for a chance from manager Unai Emery. He has played three chunks of games this season and has already scored one goal.

Photo: JEON HEON-KYUN. efe

With them, plus the contribution of goal-scoring midfielders like James Rodríguez, Juan Fernando Quintero and Jhon Arias, Colombia wants to avoid a drought.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

sports deputy editor

@josasc

