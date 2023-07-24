The coach of the Colombian national team assured on Monday that his team has leveled up since the America Cup last year, when he reached the final, and hopes to have an auspicious debut against South Korea in the Women’s World Cup.

“The difference was in perfecting what was done in that tournament,” the coach declared at a press conference Nelson Abbey in Sydney, before the game on Tuesday. “We have enriched the technical-tactical part and the possibility of having individual and collective variants,” said Abadía. (Colombia team debuts in the Women’s World Cup: keys to the match vs. South Korea)

Bad news

However, the coach was concise when asked about the line-up to face the Koreans, stating: “I’m not clear on the eleven, I’m clear on 23. I am fully convinced that they are the best in the country today.”

Colombia and South Korea, members of Group H of the World Cup, will face each other at 02:00 GMT at the Sydney Football Stadium. “We have come to a very competitive group and we delve into each rival, know their great virtues and weaknesses, where to take advantage (…) The most important thing is that Colombia comes out to propose,” he said.

The coach of the National Team is the protagonist of bad news for women, as he will be the great absentee in the first World Cup match.

Abadía will not be on the technical bench, directing the commitment against the Koreans. The coach has an impediment that will leave him in the stands.

He has a suspension in force, in his time as technical assistant of Philip Taborda in the 2015 World Cup, which will prevent him from directing the National Team this Monday.

Angelo Marsiglia and Mario Abadía, His assistants will have to take care of the debut and make decisions that could be crucial in Colombia’s aspirations in the World Cup.

