They deserved a party and it was an emotional and respectful tribute. The players of the women’s Colombian National Team were honored at the Movistar Arena in Bogotáamong shouts, applause, choirs and welcomes from some 3,000 people who wanted to be close, see them up close, get to know them and remember in crowd the goals and emotions of this team in an unforgettable Women’s World Cup, in which they reached the quarterfinals.

20 warriors went up to the podium of the honorees. They arrived dressed in black sweatshirts, smiling, excited and grateful for the happy reception. Around 5:15 pm, the presentation began, one by one, and there was unleashed the excitement of the thousands of attendees who came to the stage with their yellow shirts and banners that said “thank you.” The first to appear was the concierge catalina perezwho with a smile waved her hands and greeted the attendees, while she was applauded.

Tribute to the Colombian Women’s National Team at the Movistar Arena See also De Gea tempted by Arabia and United accelerates for Onana. Inter are asking for at least 50 million

Other of the furiously chanted players were Manuela Vanegasa great figure in the World Cup, author of a great goal against Germany, as well as the captain catalina usme or the indefatigable Daniela Montoya, who made a difference by wearing a striking red fishing hat.

Linda Caicedo She was one of the absentees, as Real Madrid went to join her team, she couldn’t be there, but when her photo appeared on a screen, madness broke out. Her physical absence was not emotional absence. The audience yelled at her as if they saw her on her court juggling her with the ball. The last group to come forward was the coaching staff led by Nelson Abadía, who arrived accompanied by his assistants, doctors and props.

All with Jore

Jorelyn Carabaly is honored. Photo: Cesar Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO

The most emotional moment was experienced when a photo of Jorelyn Carabali, the other absent due to the death on Monday of her brother Andrés, in Cali. Then there was not so much shouting, rather there was a respectful silence. Then a video tribute to her and her family was shown, touching and bringing tears to her companions.

Daniela Arias was encouraged and took the microphone to ask for a collective message for Carabalí: “We are with you, Jore!” She asked the public to shout with all their might, and everyone shouted: “We are with you, Jore!” It was a a loud cry, as if to be heard from a distance by the player in mourning. Jorelyn, along with Daniela Caracas, the other absentee, lived the tribute connected from a cell phone.

Tribute to the Colombian Women’s National Team at the Movistar Arena

“Welcome #The Heart of Bogotá,” it read in blue letters on a screen with the tricolor flag of Colombia. Behind her were all the players who did not stop applauding. From there they watched a video that portrayed the best moments of the World Cup, every feat, every feat. Then Usme took the floor: “It is a very special day, the people have played an important role, we felt a lot of energy, we felt at home… we have lived a dream month and a half,” he said. “Oe oe oe oe, Cata, Cata”, responded the public. Then, “yes it was possible, yes it was possible”.

The tribute ended with the musical interpretation of the Non-Profit group, which made the attendees vibrate, not so much the players who, tired from the trip and in mourning, preferred composure.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

More sports news