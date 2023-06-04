Colombia suffered, its defense did not respond, and beyond the fight, there was no effectiveness. There was no figure in their defeat against Italy, 3-1, which leaves them out of the youth World Cup in Argentina. There was no figure and several of their best players lowered the level. That’s how they played.
One by one
Luis Marquines: he scored 3 goals, he was always very exposed, without support. He could have demanded more in some auctions. 4 points
Edier Ocampo: they blocked it and canceled it. 4 points
Kevin Mantilla: the defense did not respond, except from above. He received yellow. 4 points
Fernando Alvarez: lived a nightmare. Each attack was of suffering. 4 points
Andres Salazar: They didn’t even let him breathe. Miss on the first goal. 4 points
John Torres: He scored a goal, which was least expected of his tasks. 5 points
Gustavo Gate: he fought and pushed, he went back and forth. She received yellow. 5 points
Yaser Asprilla: his moments of magic were important, if sporadic.
5 points
Oscar Cortes: with sparks to create some opportunity. She lacked consistency. 4 points
Alexis Manyoma: no goal, no space, no aim. 4 points
Thomas Angel: He fought, had a shot off the post and another that the goalkeeper took from him. He did what he could and it didn’t fit. 6 points
Devan Tanton: entered for Ocampo (1 ST). It was not a solution. 4 points
Daniel Moon: entered for Manyoma (1 ST). He couldn’t get into the game. 4 points
Jorge Cabezas: he entered through Torres (23 ST) and did not make a difference. Unrated
John Castilla: entered for Angel (38 ST). Unrated
Miguel Monsalve: entered through Cortés (46 ST). A great pass from him almost ended in a goal. Unrated
PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
