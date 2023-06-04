Colombia suffered, its defense did not respond, and beyond the fight, there was no effectiveness. There was no figure in their defeat against Italy, 3-1, which leaves them out of the youth World Cup in Argentina. There was no figure and several of their best players lowered the level. That’s how they played.

One by one

Luis Marquines: he scored 3 goals, he was always very exposed, without support. He could have demanded more in some auctions. 4 points

Edier Ocampo: they blocked it and canceled it. 4 points

Kevin Mantilla: the defense did not respond, except from above. He received yellow. 4 points

Fernando Alvarez: lived a nightmare. Each attack was of suffering. 4 points

Andres Salazar: They didn’t even let him breathe. Miss on the first goal. 4 points

John Torres: He scored a goal, which was least expected of his tasks. 5 points

Gustavo Gate: he fought and pushed, he went back and forth. She received yellow. 5 points

Yaser Asprilla: his moments of magic were important, if sporadic.

5 points

Oscar Cortes: with sparks to create some opportunity. She lacked consistency. 4 points

Alexis Manyoma: no goal, no space, no aim. 4 points

Thomas Angel: He fought, had a shot off the post and another that the goalkeeper took from him. He did what he could and it didn’t fit. 6 points

Devan Tanton: entered for Ocampo (1 ST). It was not a solution. 4 points

Daniel Moon: entered for Manyoma (1 ST). He couldn’t get into the game. 4 points

Jorge Cabezas: he entered through Torres (23 ST) and did not make a difference. Unrated

John Castilla: entered for Angel (38 ST). Unrated

Miguel Monsalve: entered through Cortés (46 ST). A great pass from him almost ended in a goal. Unrated

