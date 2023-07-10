Tuesday, July 11, 2023
The Colombian team is already in Australia and “fights” against its first enemy

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 10, 2023
in Sports
The Colombian team is already in Australia and “fights” against its first enemy

Colombian Women’s Selection.

Colombian Women’s Selection.

Part of the group reached World Cup territory.

Part of the Colombia women’s team already on Australia to face the World Cup in the highest category.

The team is made up of 12 players, including the references Catalina Usme, Leicy Santos and Daniela Montoya, who seek to control the jet lag (jet lag) after the long trip in which they made a stopover in Chile until they reached Sydney.

What they say

The cast landed on Monday around noon, local time, 9 pm in Colombia and had a day of adaptation to assimilate the time difference.

The players, in the company of some members of the coaching staff, made a two-hour tour of the city.

“Getting acclimatized. Our 12 World Cup players who are already in Australia they made a journey of approximately two hours to begin with the adaptation of work and rest schedules”, warns the press team of the Selection.

The team will rest and on Tuesday morning (local time) they will have their first practice, waiting for the second group that will arrive when the problems are solved.

In the group that is traveling is coach Nelson Abadía and players like Linda Caicedo and Daniela Arias.
(Shakira and Lewis Hamilton: magazine ensures that they were seen kissing)

