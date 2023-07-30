Women’s football continues to speak with results in Colombia. To the good performance in the U-20 World Cup, in which the National Team reached the quarterfinals, and the historic sub-championship of the U-17, now adds a good start in the Senior World Cup. This morning they faced one of the candidates for the title, Germany.

The union of two generations, the one that comes from the beginning of the last decade and the one that is beginning to take over, is bearing good fruit in the midst of a panorama that, although better than a few years ago, is still far from ideal.

The base to form the team continues to be the local Women’s League: 12 of the 23 summoned play in clubs in the country. But many had to leave, not only because of their great talent, but because the local competition is still short: 126 days, of which the clubs that did not reach the finals barely had any activity in 108.

“The League began to involute until what was 2022 and 2023. When the clubs and the national teams begin to do good roles at the international level, women’s football begins to be taken seriously. They change the format, they play all against all with playoffs. A player who did not leave the group stage did not play more than six professional matches. That’s not ideal for a professional athlete. The change in format was positive,” he acknowledged. Gabriela Huertasa benchmark for Santa Fe and the footballer with the most matches in the Women’s League (101).

‘Commitment of clubs and government’

Fernando Jaramillopresident of the Dimayor, hopes that the issue will improve: “That is a commitment of the clubs with the Government, to make the championship longer: it would go from February to August or September, before the Copa Libertadores, which leads to some contracts ten months,” he said.

On the subject of hiring, the Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players (Acolfutpro) presented a report in which it showed that 10 of the 17 clubs that participated in the League this year formalized contracts with all their players. Dimayor’s rule is that at least 15 footballers or 50 percent of the squad have the link. Jaramillo’s intention is to raise it to 70 percent.

“That hiring issue has improved. However, it is not understood how they allow the participation of players in professional tournaments without social security”, said the executive director of Acolfutpro, Carlos Gonzalez Puche. The Women’s League is one of the topics of the list of requests that the union presented to the Federation and to Dimayor.

The duration of the tournament and the contracts are linked to sponsors that the League does not have today. And it becomes a vicious circle: sponsors do not arrive, according to Jaramillo, because there is no return on it. And the diffusion has been scarce, except in the finals. In fact, this year only one match per date was broadcast on Win Sports +. The rest went through the YouTube channel, with many limitations. And many games were played behind closed doors, even with a double with the Men’s League.

“Those broadcasts are not easy for the public to find. They are with a single camera, they have no narration or information. How is it possible that there are league matches that are broadcast on Facebook Live, with better information than the professional tournament,” said Huertas.

The interest of the soccer players to act in the League grew. 38 percent of registered players were new compared to 2022, according to the report acolfutpro. The fight does not stop.

