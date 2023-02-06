The under-20 teams of Brazil and Uruguay will look for a victory this Monday in Bogotá at the expense of Paraguay and Venezuela, on the third date of the South American final hexagonal to anticipate their qualification for the World Cup in this year’s category in Indonesia.

The South American Sub’20 Championship grants four places for the World Cup in Indonesia, which will take place from May 20 to June 11.

La Verdeamarela, which is marching with a perfect score thanks to its two straight wins in the final phase, has its entire squad ready to face Paraguay at the El Campín stadium.

Paraguay, which has had bumps in its performance, has prepared this game like there was no tomorrow because it knows that a new setback means resigning a very high percentage of its chances of going to the World Cup.

Uruguay, which also has six points, the same as Brazil, will be led by Venezuela on this day, which despite showing offensive play and pressure, ironically lacks a goal. He also reaches the third day with an integer. La Celeste wants to continue their winning streak to ensure or, at least, get closer to their maximum objective.

La Vinotinto will throw out its remains. To keep your World Cup options. Must win and the Argentine coach Fabrizio Coloccini He knows that a tie is useless. This match, which is the one that opens the day, will be played at the Techo stadium, in the south of Bogotá, where Venezuela plays the local team because its fans accompany it from the stands.

Colombian accounts

After beating Paraguay 0-3, Colombia regained confidence in the team and, incidentally, breathed because they scored again, a deficiency for which they have been criticized by the fans who recognize their deployment on the field, but demand more forceful.

The selector Hector Cardenas He has said that against Ecuador he hopes to continue on the scoring path that the team showed on Friday. Ecuador, the country that won the last South American of the category, played four years ago in Chile, has lost with its team in the first two dates of the final phase. A circumstance that makes the Tri even more dangerous, according to Cárdenas.

If Colombia wins, they will score 6 points, but with two dates to go, qualifying for the World Cup will not be assured, even if Venezuela and Paraguay lose, they would be left with one point and could still qualify.

Even Ecuador, which would be on the verge of elimination, could still reach 6 points and equal Colombia, if they win their last two games against Venezuela and Paraguay. That is where the combination of results and direct crosses would play.

Of course, if Colombia wins it will be very close and with a favorable outlook. The problem is that their next opponent is Brazil, so losing that game can mess up the standings.

If Colombia gets tangled up against Ecuador and doesn’t win, it commits.

SPORTS AND EFE

