The Colombian team already has a schedule for the final date of the sub-20

The Colombian national team sub-20 is preparing to face Brazil this Thursday on date 4 of the youth South American, but in the meantime, he already knows the schedule for his last game, on Sunday.

Sunday hours

The CONMEBOL Competitions Department confirmed this Wednesday the schedule of the last date of the Final Hexagonal of the South American Sub 20 that will be held this Sunday, February 12 at the Metropolitano de Techo and El Campín stadiums in Bogotá.

In this final day, not only the champion team of the tournament will be defined, but also the four teams that will represent CONMEBOL in the World Cup of the FIFA Indonesia 2023.

Below is the schedule for the fifth date:

• Ecuador vs. Paraguay (4:00 pm) – Metropolitan Roof Stadium.

• Columbia vs. Venezuela (4:00 pm) – Nemesio Camacho El Campín Stadium.

• Brazil vs. Uruguay (6:30 pm) – Nemesio Camacho El Campín Stadium.

The Colombian National Team is in third place in the hexagonal with 6 points and has not yet secured its place in the World Cup.

For this reason, their match on Thursday will be key, against the favorite Brazil. It could reach the last date already classified, but with aspirations of going to the Pan American Games (the first three) or fighting for the title.

PABLO ROMERO WITH PRESS INFORMATION OF THE FCF

