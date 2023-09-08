The Colombian Stock Exchange (BVC), a channel as necessary as it is weak within the local financial system, has been chaining setbacks and falls in most indices for a week. A situation that could serve as a shock to shake the market out of lethargy or find solutions to boost trading volumes. The bad run of recent days has its origin not only in local results and macro situations, a report from the New York bank JP Morgan has also weighed, in which it is concluded that the economic scenario in the South American country is “unattractive” and forecast ” uncertain political.

The size of the operations carried out during the day on Wednesday at the BVC, for example, reached 45,781 million pesos (about 11 million dollars). A sign that, contrary to the rhythm of 10 years ago, when the transactions of a current day could exceed 90,000 million pesos, perhaps it could be a state of anticipated depression. The problem has worsened with the news that the US firm does not rule out the possibility of “reclassifying Colombia outside of emerging markets.”

The foregoing means that the country’s capital market could go from being considered “emerging” to “frontier” by the MCSI firm, the world leader in value indices and who manages the MCSI Colcap, which values ​​the main shares of the Colombian stock market. The JP Morgan report indicates that the BVC is close to the lowest MCSI rating, which is why it calls into question its credit rank, an issue that otherwise keeps more than one up late due to the risks it entails for the so-called “country confidence”. .

The New York bank document cites two factors. Evidence that the degradation “would cause an outflow of flows” and a “less visibility” of the country in the circuits. But despite the undeniable concern, many market observers also relativize the dictates of a series of institutions that, precisely in their work of preventing credit risks, failed scandalously and were badly compromised during the global financial implosion of 2008 ( the largest since the crash of 1929).

In any case, the shares that have fallen the most in the last thirteen months are Banco Davivienda (-44.38%), followed by Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Bogotá (-40.97%), and Corporación Colombian Financial (-40.35%). A chain slump that has not been seen since March 2020, when the worst health crisis in a century broke out in Colombia.

Among the most affected companies, out of just 33 issuers listed on the BVC, that of Grupo Bolívar was the one that depreciated the most, reaching 51,400 pesos, a decline of 9.97% in a single day. It was followed by the Franco-Colombian giant of supermarkets Éxito, which fell 3.93% per share.

The BVC closed Wednesday with a fall of 0.43%, compared to Tuesday. And the setback on Tuesday was 2.45%. Felipe Gómez, portfolio manager for London-based Ashmore in Colombia, affirms that the situation is delicate because the BVC is losing more and more strength as a viable instrument for “companies to finance themselves in Colombia.”

Felipe Gómez agrees, but also remembers that the international system has other rating agencies, and within the parameters and evaluation methodologies, Colombia maintains its credit range without risks. “In the FTSE, for example, we are far from becoming a frontier market,” says Gómez. He also distances himself from the most pessimistic oracles because “when stocks go down, it is more likely that other investors will arrive to take advantage of the possibilities.”

Not surprisingly, the president of Asobolsa, Jaime Humberto López, recalled in statements to the newspaper The Republic that 33% of the investments in shares in Colombia come from abroad. In the event of an untimely capital outflow, from his point of view “the market could be appeased, there would be no marketability or depth of the market.” The Minister of Finance, Ricardo Bonilla, responded with a counter-question when he was consulted on the subject: “Are you surprised?” In his opinion, the country has been aware for half a century that it does not have a capital market: “Only 120 companies have been on the Stock Market. And those with high marketability do not exceed 10”.

“The only thing they are saying,” continued Bonilla from Cartagena de Indias, “is that Colombia has a structural weakness and that the only thing that is being traded in the country is fixed-income paper.” A reading that María Soledad Mosquera, lead sector and director of BCR Ratings-S&P in Colombia, prefers to qualify: “The reactivation and deepening of the Colombian capital market becomes relevant for the entire context of economic growth.” In her opinion, it represents a fundamental source of diversification and financing for companies.

Beyond the reverberations of the report on the general economy, Camilo Zea, CEO of the financial company Pronus, shows three factors that he classifies as “toxic” for an unlikely takeoff of the stock market. Namely: lack of facilities and spaces to issue debt; the reluctance generated in certain sectors by the participation “so important of some banks as owners of the stock market”; and, finally, some investor protection regulations that, in his opinion, detract from the dynamism of the operation: “A sum of conditions that make the market very unattractive for clients and issuers interested in buying issues.”

