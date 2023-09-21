The force with which Cristian Rodríguez (Bogotá, 29 years old) speaks surprises anyone who knows his story. On December 16, 2019, in the middle of a march against the tax reform proposed by then-president Iván Duque, his life changed. That night, near the campus of the National University in Bogotá, he was wounded in the left eye by a stun grenade fired by the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (ESMAD) of the Police. After several days hospitalized, the diagnosis was crude: “Severe eye burst and organ loss.” The doctor told him that the chances of recovering vision in that eye were minimal. When he was discharged, he immediately went to Forensic Medicine, determined to seek justice. Three years later, he obtained it.

On September 11, when he was recovering after one of the many surgeries he had to undergo to regain his vision, he received the long-awaited news: the 33rd Administrative Court of Bogotá declared the Nation and the Ministry of Defense responsible. for the injuries he suffered. According to the court decision, the damage occurred because ESMAD agents did not properly use their less lethal weapons.

According to the NGO Amnesty International, between 2019 and 2021, when a large number of demonstrations were recorded in two separate waves due to the pandemic, there were 103 victims of eye trauma due to police violence in Colombia. The Movement in Resistance Against Ocular Aggressions of the Mobile Squadron (MOCAO) and other organizations, in the report Repression in the crosshairs of 2022, they listed 180 protesters injured in their eyes in social mobilizations between 1999 and 2022.

Furthermore, the sentence highlights that Rodríguez “was only exercising his right to protest peacefully.” That is an issue that, according to the person affected in a conversation with EL PAÍS, is particularly notable. ”The ruling is very powerful because for the first time the legitimacy of social mobilization is recognized. The ruling is very important in the protection of human rights,” he states.

Cristian Rodríguez, who in 2019 was attacked by Esmad during a protest and lost one of his eyes. Santiago Mesa

The court sentenced the State to pay Rodríguez compensation of 80 minimum monthly salaries (92.8 million pesos, or around $24,000), and to his family unit – his mother, his two sisters and his brother – compensation of 40 minimum monthly salaries. In addition to a compensation of 160 million more (about $40,000) for lost profits, the income that he stopped receiving as a direct consequence of the injury.

“I have been in a process of transformation since that day,” reflects Rodríguez, a social worker by profession. He says that he has traveled this path hand in hand with MOCAO, a collective that he co-founded and that already has 80 members in cities such as Bogotá, Cali, Medellín, plus several exiles, and that has sought to become a space of support for those affected by violence. similar in other countries.

The decision represents a victory for the victims of police violence, and occurs a few days after the Government of Gustavo Petro appointed Gareth Sella – also with an eye mutilation – as Deputy Minister of Youth, dependent on the new Ministry of Equality headed by Vice President France. Marquez. The two news items set a historical precedent for social protest in Colombia, and Rodríguez hopes that they will have a direct impact on those affected by police abuse. In fact, he points out that his group wants to work on three lines with the new vice ministry: social neighborhoodism, youth participation and the popular economy.

For Rodríguez, it’s about continuing an activism that became a motivation to stay on his feet even though he misses the exercise he could do before he was mutilated, or to face constant rejection when looking for a job, moments in which he felt that the situation overwhelmed him emotionally. For other injured people, the course of grief has been different, more difficult; some have even received anonymous threats. In Cristian’s words, those who have managed to survive are united by a common feeling: hope.

Cristian Rodríguez, in Bogotá. Santiago Mesa

A hope with which victims of ocular trauma continue to work to transmute their pain. They will soon release a documentary and a play directed by Patricia Ariza, manager and first Minister of Culture of the Petro Government. Members of MOCAO and some of their friends and family will participate in the work, who are a support.

The injured are also key players in the push for more police reforms. Several members of the MOCAO participate in the Roundtable for Police Reform, with another twenty organizations and activism networks. They demand that in the transformations that are going to be carried out in the institution, a recognition be included for those who have been injured due to malpractice by members of the institution, that the use of the Venom weapon be withdrawn – a device that launches 30 projectiles at a time, usually rubber or smoke cartridges, and which was greatly feared by protesters in the 2021 protests for its indiscriminate shooting—and that the participation of human rights teams be included in police interventions.

