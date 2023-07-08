The Cruz Azul Football Club is looking for one more signing for the Apertura 2023 tournament, specifically to reinforce its attack, in that sense they would be interested in the Colombian Juan Fernando Quinteroformer River Plate and member of Junior from Barranquilla (at least until less than 24 hours ago).
According to Colombian journalists, the soccer player intends to leave the South American team and emigrate to another club outside his country, as he would have soccer offers from Saudi Arabia and Mexico.
According to the journalist, Juan Jose Buscaliawho works for the Argentine radio station, BLUexposed what he knows about the circumstance that has brought two offers to the table of the 30-year-old professional.
“I have some versions, since last night I communicated with someone close to ‘Juanfer’, this has been coming for a long time, also because he has an offer from Arab football and another from Cruz Azul, people who are involved in taking him away”
– Juan Jose Buscalia.
Besides, Fabio Povedawho also collaborates in the same medium, commented that the leader of the rojiblancos was trying to calm the situation, but he would not have been successful.
“Juanfer requested to terminate his contract with Junior, he still belongs to Junior de Barranquilla, but it is true that the representative has already contacted the team to terminate the contract. Fuad Char wants to speak with ‘Bolillo’ Gómez to make up for the rough edges, He wants to improve the relationship. I see it as very difficult for Fuad Char to be able to do that.”
– Fabio Poveda.
Finally, Poveda He added that there is an agreement between the board and the number 10 where they determined that he can leave the squad if there is a relevant offer for his services.
“It is not in the contract, it is a verbal agreement, it is not in the contract. But there is a word through Fuad Char that if a proposal that caught his attention came to ‘Juanfer’, he was free to leave. He decided to go to the highest shareholder to tell him that he does not want to continue in Junior, “he said.
The Colombian soccer player had a contract until December 31, but in the last few hours he would have disassociated himself from the club. He only played six games with the Barranquilla club and scored one goal. On the other hand, he missed 14 games due to a calf injury. It is expected that in the next few hours the player will define his future.
