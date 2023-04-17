Moment when the police contain the fans. Courtesy

The match between Atlético Nacional and América de Cali scheduled to be played this Sunday afternoon in Medellín has been suspended due to lack of guarantees. Minutes before the start of the game, scheduled for 6:30 p.m., a bar from the local team violently broke into the south stand of the Atanasio Girardot and caused chaos that ended with the intervention of the Mobile Riot Squad. The stadium was evacuated while the Mayor’s Office reports more than 20 injuries, including police and civilians.

Some of the videos collected by the newspaper The Colombian They show the confrontation between the Los del Sur bar, all with their faces covered, and the police officers. In the middle, the fans trying to get out. The sports broadcasts spoke of a tense atmosphere due to the claims that the team’s followers have made to the club’s managers for months. “The relationship between the directors of Atlético Nacional and the Los del Sur bar has been tense for several months. The club had given them direct participation in many aspects of the operation, such as, for example, part of the logistics of the Atanasio Girardot stadium, ”says the newspaper Time. According to the publication, the team recently suspended some economic benefits that Los del Sur received and since then everything has been discord. “All fans are equally important and for this reason we firmly believe that no one should have privileges over others,” said the purslane team when justifying their decision, says Time.

The fight between this group, which defines itself “as a popular bar”, and the Nacional directives had been married for days on social networks. Those from the South had questioned the team’s attitude on Twitter for, according to them, “breaking all relations with the bar and with the fans in general.” This Sunday morning they reported that Nacional’s board of directors had stood them up at a meeting called by the Medellín Mayor’s Office to “dialogue and try to reach an agreement.” “It is clear through evidence who is lying in real life even if they hide in hypocritical statements of mythomaniacs,” wrote Los del Sur. Hours later they would star in a new episode of violence in Colombian soccer.

The duel between Nacional and América is considered the greatest classic of Colombian soccer. The ‘purslane’ team from Medellín is the one that has won the league the most times, with 17 championships, and is followed by that of Cali with 15 titles –equaled with Millonarios from Bogotá–. In the current tournament, América is in fourth place in the table (21 points), and Nacional is in eighth (18). They are also the most internationally renowned Colombian clubs, with two Copa Libertadores for Nacional and four runners-up for America. The ‘purslane’ are also playing the continental tournament this year, and on Thursday they receive a visit from Peru’s Melgar, a schedule that reduces the options to reschedule the match against America.

