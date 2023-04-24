There is no doubt that the Colombian Julian Quinones He is going through the best stage of his career, since he was a two-time Liga MX champion with Atlas, and now he is close to becoming the scoring leader for the first time after scoring twelve, although for that he must reach Henry Martin of the Americawho leads him with two goals, in the absence of a date to complete the regular phase.
In Mexican soccer there have been other coffee growers who have marked an era thanks to their scoring nose, which is why we decided to remember them.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The attacker born in Timbiquí has been in Mexican soccer for a long time, making a difference in each of the teams he has defended. It was in January 2013 when Pachuca took over his services, but gave it up to Chiapas jaguarsthen passing through Xolos and stripedlifting five trophies with the latter.
In 2017 he was nominated in the Top-10 of the Puskas Award for a great Chilean goal, he was also the scoring leader of the Apertura 2017 with eleven goals alongside the Argentine Mauro Boselli. He currently remains with the Tuzos, where he has just been League champion.
The native of El Espinal and trained in Once Caldas He lived two stages with Xolos de Tijuana, the first not very successful. Upon his return to Mexico in the 2014 Apertura, he became the undisputed starter and goal benchmark, becoming for a while the club’s biggest network breaker. In the end, he registered 50 goals and twelve assists in 102 matches with the border team and was the scoring champion in the 2016 Apertura with eleven goals.
The Colombian left his name written in golden letters in Rayados de Monterrey by becoming a historic and benchmark, as well as captain. Despite not being exactly a center forward, the one formed in National Athletic he took the lead in scoring in the Clausura 2015 with ten goals. The winger experienced two different stages with La Pandilla, the second being the most fruitful, although in total he scored 88 goals and 80 assists in 286 games.
On his resume he signed up for two Copa MX and one League, as well as two CONCACAF Champions Leagues, in addition to remaining as the institution’s fourth all-time goalscorer.
El Canguro had a long journey in Mexican soccer, gaining a leading goal scorer in the 2003 Apertura with the atlanteanby scoring 15 goals, making a great dumbbell with the Chilean Sebastian Gonzalez ‘Chamagol’. The striker more than fulfilled in each of the clubs, leaving his quota with The Village Team in 53.
Once he left the Colts he went through Monarchs Morelia (64 goals), Pachuca, jaguars (33 goals), America and Pueblaliving different stages with the azulgranas and the michoacanos.
Prior to that, he defended other Aztec teams that were not from the highest circuit, such as UAP wolves, Zitacuaro foals and acapulco.
With the Águilas he won a league, with La Franja a Cup and a Super Cup, with the Tuzos and Atlante he won the Concachampions.
The also Christian music singer only defended a jacket in Mexican soccer, that of the disappeared Chiapas jaguars, where he became an idol. With the jungle team, he became the franchise’s third best scorer with 36 goals.
Although he was never able to lift any title, he had the opportunity to participate in the Libertadores Cupleading his team to a historic quarterfinal, where they lost to Cerro Porteño. Precisely, the World Cup player in Brazil 2014 made the leap to Europe from the Selva Chiapaneca, signing with the Porto From Portugal.
sprung from millionaires of his country, he also became another benchmark for the Tuzos, arriving in 2001 and being a factor in lifting four League titles and the Copa Sudamericana, as well as the three Concachampions with which they played the Club World Cup. The midfielder had great explosiveness when he had the ball at his feet. It was with the Hidalguense team when he decided to put an end to his career, but he also had a slight step as a reinforcement of Blue Cross in Libertadores Cupalso played for America, Indians of Ciudad Juárez, Atlas and veracruz.
The man born in Candelaria was brought to Mexico to sign for Montereywithout meeting expectations, so two years later he went to Atlas, where he had a better performance, although his best version was seen with Necaxa after scoring 25 goals in three seasons, which generated interest in Europe and he left to England with the Wigan Athletic.
The Goal Scientist became an idol in Santos Laguna, where he started playing in the Clausura 2009. The striker lived many good moments in La Comarca as he won a League and a Cup, apart from being the club’s top scorer in a Concachampions and several times awarded the distinction of Maximum Assistant in the League, Cup and Copa Libertadores. After 92 goals with the lagoon jacket, he was signed by the Eagleswhere despite winning two Concachampions and achieving 26 goals, he was never able to win the love of the fans and after four seasons he emigrated to the MLS with the Minnesota United.
The one from Quilichao also marked an era with Club León, being part of that seasoned team that achieved promotion to the highest circuit, being a key player, but not only that, since already in the First Division he also achieved the two-time league championship in the Apertura 2013 and Clausura 2014. In total, he lived two stages with La Fiera, scoring 19 goals in 170 games, also parading with the tigers, where he was not as brilliant with nine goals in 55 matches. His last club in Mexico was Atlas.
The current element of the Tigers has the same time in Mexico as their countryman with the same last name, since they even fought together with the felines and BUAP wolves. The winger still hasn’t finished writing his history in Aztec soccer, but at least he is already added to the Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León with two Leagues, one Champion of Champions and one Concachampions, accumulating so far 18 pirulos and 39 assists later out of 186 matches.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Colombian #scorers #marked #era #Liga #Luis #Quiñones #history
Leave a Reply