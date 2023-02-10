The Major League Baseball Bureau announced Thursday the rosters of the 20 teams that will participate in the World Baseball Classic 2023where the quality of the players that will be part of the Latin American teams that will participate in the tournament of nations is highlighted.
The tournament, which is divided into four groups of five teams, will be played from March 8 to 21 of this year.
The Colombian team that will be in the 2023 World Classic will be one of the best in the contest thanks to the growth of coffee representation in the Major Leagues.
The lineup of the South Americans will be one of the most fearsome and very possibly they are one of the teams that could surprise in Group C, where they will compete with the United States, Mexico, Canada and Great Britain.
the colombian team
INFIELDERS
Jordan Diaz
Dayan Frias
Evan Mendoza
Fabian Pertuz
Adrian Sanchez
Donovan Solano
Giovanni Urshela
RECIPIENTS
Jorge Alfaro
Gustavo Campero
Elias Diaz
GARDENERS
jesus marriaga
Oscar Market
Titus Polo
Harold Ramirez
LAUNCHERS
Elkin Alcala, RHP
Adrian Almeida, LHP
Hugo Beltran, RHP
Danis Correa, RHP
Nabil Crismatt, RHP
William Cuevas, RHP
Luis de Avila, LZ
Luis Escobar, RHP
Ruben Galindo, RHP
Pedro Garcia, RHP
Rio Gomez, LZ
Yapson Gomez, LHP
Tayron Guerrero, RHP
Jasier Herrera, RHP
Santiago Florez, RHP
Jeffry Nino, RHP
Carlos Ocampo, RHP
Jose Quintana, LHP
John Romero, RHP
Reiver Sanmartin, LZ
Julio Tehran, RHP
Jose Torres, LHP
Ezquiel Zabaleta, RHP
Guillermo Zuniga, RHP
SPORTS
More sports news
#Colombian #roster #World #Baseball #Classic
Leave a Reply