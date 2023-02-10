The Major League Baseball Bureau announced Thursday the rosters of the 20 teams that will participate in the World Baseball Classic 2023where the quality of the players that will be part of the Latin American teams that will participate in the tournament of nations is highlighted.

The tournament, which is divided into four groups of five teams, will be played from March 8 to 21 of this year.

The Colombian team that will be in the 2023 World Classic will be one of the best in the contest thanks to the growth of coffee representation in the Major Leagues.

The lineup of the South Americans will be one of the most fearsome and very possibly they are one of the teams that could surprise in Group C, where they will compete with the United States, Mexico, Canada and Great Britain.

the colombian team

INFIELDERS

Jordan Diaz

Dayan Frias

Evan Mendoza

Fabian Pertuz

Adrian Sanchez

Donovan Solano

Giovanni Urshela

Jorge Alfaro, player for the Miami Marlins.

RECIPIENTS

Jorge Alfaro

Gustavo Campero

Elias Diaz

GARDENERS

jesus marriaga

Oscar Market

Titus Polo

Harold Ramirez

LAUNCHERS

Elkin Alcala, RHP

Adrian Almeida, LHP

Hugo Beltran, RHP

Danis Correa, RHP

Nabil Crismatt, RHP

William Cuevas, RHP

Luis de Avila, LZ

Luis Escobar, RHP

Ruben Galindo, RHP

Pedro Garcia, RHP

Rio Gomez, LZ

Yapson Gomez, LHP

Tayron Guerrero, RHP

Jasier Herrera, RHP

Santiago Florez, RHP

Jeffry Nino, RHP

Carlos Ocampo, RHP

Jose Quintana, LHP

John Romero, RHP

Reiver Sanmartin, LZ

Julio Tehran, RHP

Jose Torres, LHP

Ezquiel Zabaleta, RHP

Guillermo Zuniga, RHP

