Sergio Fajardo, during the 2018 presidential campaign with Claudia López, his vice-presidential formula. Claudia López Press

The Colombian Prosecutor’s Office will formally accuse presidential candidate Sergio Fajardo of alleged irregularities in a debt substitution contract that dates back to December 2013, when he was governor of the department of Antioquia, in a surprising measure that shakes the political scene to little more than one year of the 2022 elections. The investigating body announced, however, that it is not asking for the arrest of the former mayor of Medellín.

“The technical, financial and legal analyzes of the judicial police showed that a study had not been carried out on the need to sign a loan contract in foreign currency,” the Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement early in the morning of this Wednesday, at the head of Francisco Barbosa, a close friend of President Iván Duque since they were college classmates. “Nor was there a projection that warned about the volatility of the dollar, nor was the contracting with an exchange risk insurance,” says the statement, noting that “Fajardo, in addition to being the head of the departmental administration, was the expense organizer, he signed the contract and the promissory note that guaranteed the loan ”.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, there was a fiscal detriment due to the devaluation of the Colombian peso against the dollar, which at the end of 2020 would reach an estimated amount of 320,000 million pesos (about 85 million dollars). The US currency was priced at 1,926 pesos when the government acquired the loan and two years later it had risen to 3,140 pesos. That is why he plans to impute the crimes of embezzlement by appropriation in favor of third parties and contract without compliance with legal requirements. “For the crimes charged, an assurance measure will not be requested,” as the arrest warrant is known in Colombian legal jargon, the Prosecutor’s Office noted at the end of its statement, but the decision has inevitable political echoes and was received amid suspicions.

“Waiting for the [Fiscalía General de la Nación] FGN summoned me to understand the accusation ”, Fajardo reacted on his social networks. “As always, ready to answer for my actions, but I will formally ask the attorney general to preside over a legal technical committee to review the inadmissibility of this accusation,” he added.

The announcement comes as the campaign begins to get underway for the 2022 elections, in which Fajardo is one of the best positioned candidates and seeks to lead the forces from the center of the political spectrum gathered in the incipient Coalition of the Hope. Doctor of Mathematics from the University of Wisconsin, Fajardo (Medellín, 1956) launched himself into politics at the turn of the century, was forged in the school of citizen movements that earned him unlikely electoral victories and his figure has been linked to the transformation of Medellín, as mayor (2004-2007) and then governor of Antioquia (2012-2015).

“It is a direct participation of the Prosecutor’s Office in the electoral process,” he valued in statements to Blu Radio the lawyer Francisco Bernate, a renowned criminal lawyer. “The mere fact of calling him to an indictment is decisive in a political campaign. The damage is done ”, he pointed out about a process that will drag on for years before having an outcome. “It is very serious that the Attorney General’s Office intends to make unanticipated movements in the price of the dollar a crime. Under this theory, all public servants who contracted loans in dollars before 2014 should be imputed. Absurd and dangerous, ”Luis Fernando Mejía, director of Fedesarrollo, an economic research center, pointed out on his social networks.

“In spite of everything, I hope that Fajardo comes out well off this accusation,” reacted for his part the former presidential candidate Gustavo Petro, a critic of the former mayor of Medellín from the left. “It does not sound good that months before a presidential election, the Prosecutor’s Office will reach out. The support of the accusation must be looked at in depth by all the democratic lawyers of the country, “added Duque’s rival in the second round of the 2018 elections. Fajardo was third in the first round of those elections, in which He concurred with the current mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López, of the progressive Alianza Verde party, as vice-presidential formula.

