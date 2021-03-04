Álvaro Uribe upon his arrival at the Supreme Court of Justice in Bogotá, on October 8, 2019. Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Colombia is approaching with expectation a new judicial milestone around former President Álvaro Uribe, who ruled the country between 2002 and 2010, in the process he faces for alleged manipulation of witnesses to testify in his favor and dissociate him from the complaints that relate to the formation of a paramilitary group. The Prosecutor’s Office must decide this week whether for the first time it formally accuses a Colombian ex-president for the crimes of bribery and procedural fraud, or if, on the contrary, it asks a judge to preclude the investigation in the lengthy case that has already kept the influential politician more than two months in house arrest and led him to resign his seat in the Senate to leave the orbit of the Supreme Court of Justice.

The intricate case involving the ex-president, political mentor of President Iván Duque and founder of the Democratic Center, the ruling party, will thus pass to a new stage. The decision of the Prosecutor’s Office – led by Francisco Barbosa, a close friend of Duque since they studied together at the university – keeps the country in suspense, and will take place without a new statement from a key witness, former paramilitary Juan Guillermo Monsalve, son of the administrator of a former farm belonging to the Uribe family, whom the former president’s defense has sought to discredit as a lying witness.

Monsalve will only testify “before an impartial judge, in a public, oral, transparent hearing,” and will not do so before “a biased and biased Prosecutor’s Office, where Mr. Uribe Vélez seems more like a victim than a defendant,” the lawyer reiterated this week. of the former paramilitary, Miguel Angel del Rio. “He will not testify because he has already done so, not just once, but several times. In fact, the accusation that falls on Mr. Uribe Vélez is precisely for that reason, for seeking to get the witness to retract those statements. In other words, all the elements are in place to bring Mr. Uribe Vélez to trial, ”said the lawyer in a message on social networks. “Without Monsalve the case is weak, for that reason he must declare,” he pointed out in a editorial the newspaper The viewer.

The prosecutor appointed for the case, Gabriel Jaimes, is responsible for defining whether or not to accuse the former president. If you refrain from doing so, you must support your decision before a judge and it is appealable. Senator Iván Cépeda, recognized as a victim in the process against Uribe, has insistently warned that, since he arrived at the Prosecutor’s Office, there have been no guarantees of any kind for the victims and their lawyers.

“I am certain that Mr. Jaimes is going to present a letter in which he requests that this investigation be precluded,” Cepeda told EL PAÍS. “A document that is going to be plagued with grandiloquent assertions that have no probative support, and that in practice are a way of covering up the fact that he has diverted the investigation, has belittled and has abstracted from the investigation made by the Supreme Court of Justice, of the thousands of evidence in the file and that were clearly supported by the Court in a brief of more than 1,500 pages when it gave the order to deprive Uribe of his liberty, ”he assures. “There is still a long way to go here, either one way or another,” he warns.

The case for which Uribe is being investigated dates back to 2012, when the former president himself filed a complaint against Cepeda before the Supreme Court – with jurisdiction over graduates such as legislators – for an alleged plot that, according to his version, involved false witnesses in Colombian prisons to link him with paramilitaries. That process turned upside down in mid-2018 when, as a result of almost six years of investigations, the high court decided to acquit Cepeda and instead asked to investigate Uribe – then a senator – on the suspicion that he and his lawyers were the ones who they manipulated witnesses. Juan Guillermo Monsalve’s original complaint indicates that at the Guacharacas farm, a former property of the Uribe family, a self-defense bloc was formed in the 1990s, when he was governor of the department of Antioquia.

The house-to-jail measure for a former president was unprecedented in Colombia. Last August, when Uribe was still a senator, the Supreme Court ordered his preventive and domiciliary detention as part of the record according to which several witnesses received compensation in exchange for offering testimonies to favor him. Uribe, with a long history of confrontations with the high courts, then resigned from the Senate and the court decided in early September to send the file to the Prosecutor’s Office, considering that he had lost competence.

Since the ex-president left Congress, part of the legal discussion – plagued with technicalities – has focused on interpretations of the implications of the change in the procedural scheme due to the transition from the Supreme Court to ordinary justice, since Uribe had already given an investigation and was formally linked to a criminal investigation in the high court. His defense has alleged that the court violated his procedural guarantees, while his detractors denounce that his strategy is strewn with delaying maneuvers to guarantee impunity.

A guarantee control judge ordered last October, in a marathon virtual hearing, the freedom of Uribe, as claimed by his defense, after more than two months in home detention on his farm in El Ubérrimo, a large property in the north of the country. Since then he has been investigated in freedom, as requested by both President Duque and the Democratic Center. That decision, however, did not annul the actions of the Supreme Court, the validity of which the representatives of the victims defend in the process. Alleging a lack of guarantees of impartiality, Cepeda has tried to challenge both the attorney general, Francisco Barbosa, and his designee, Gabriel Jaimes, but those actions were unsuccessful.