The prosecuting body submitted a request to the Colombian Justice for the investigation into charges of procedural fraud and bribery in which ex-president Álvaro Uribe is implicated be archived. The news caused a wide stir among those affected in the case.

This March 5, the Attorney General’s Office of Colombia presented in a court in the capital, Bogotá, a request for the Justice to archive the file of the investigations against former President Álvaro Uribe, who has been accused since 2018 of having manipulated witnesses in means of an investigation against him.

The document was signed by the prosecutor Gabriel Jaimes Durán. In the four-page text, the accusing body assures that this request is due to the lack of evidence of the implication of the accused in the facts.

“After the comprehensive assessment of the material probative elements, the physical evidence and the information legally obtained during the course of the process, the prosecutor in the case established that several of the conducts for which the former congressman was legally linked do not have the character of a crime , and others that are, cannot be attributed to him as the author or as a participant, ”said the accusing body in a press release hours later.

The case, which was initially going to be investigated by the Supreme Court, passed into the hands of the Attorney General’s Office after former President Álvaro Uribe, who was serving as the country’s senator when he was charged, resigned his seat in Congress, a movement that his detractors assure it was calculated considering that the Court would be stricter in the process.

The case accuses Uribe and his team of having allegedly manipulated witnesses to obtain statements in his favor and against Senator Iván Cepeda, who in 2012 accused the former president of being linked to paramilitary groups.

The Supreme Court had compiled testimonies, instant messaging conversations and recordings of telephone calls from lawyer Diego Cadena, from Uribe’s team, captured by former paramilitary Juan Guillermo Monsalve. He had also obtained supports of the alleged money or supplies given to the witnesses.

After hearing the news, Uribe published the following message on his Twitter account:

Thank God for this positive step. Thanks to so many people for your prayers and solidarity. – Álvaro Uribe Vélez (@AlvaroUribeVel) March 5, 2021

Implicated in Uribe’s case, they accuse the Prosecutor’s Office of defending the accused

One of the reactions that occurred sooner was that of Senator Iván Cepeda, the main counterpart of the process. The senator for the Polo Democrático party accused the prosecutor in the case of having become “practically Uribe’s lawyer.”

To Uribe I say today: his sad story, at the end of his public life, he tries to twist and stain justice by all means. But that has been useless. The country knows its guilt, the youth know its true face. For you there will be no light at the end of the tunnel. – Iván Cepeda Castro (@IvanCepedaCast) March 5, 2021

Eduardo Montealegre, a former attorney general of the country, who also appears as a victim in the case, spoke along the same lines. “There was a clear political bias, a deviation of power in the collection of this evidence (…) (the prosecutor) de facto became one more lawyer in Álvaro Uribe’s defense,” he said.

After the request presented this Friday by the Prosecutor’s Office, the victims and parties involved will be able to appeal the document. Now the process must be assigned a judge of the Bogotá circuit, who must give continuity to the case and decide whether or not to accept the request of the Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the president of the Colombian Criminal Lawyers Association, Francisco Bernate, the last word is expected to be held by the Superior Court of Bogotá, where the case would come if the assigned judge decides to agree with the Prosecutor’s Office. The process could span several years before a final verdict is produced.

With Reuters and local media