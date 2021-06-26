The president of Colombia (left and in pink), surrounded by bodyguards after landing his helicopter at the Cucuta airport after the attack. / afp

A flurry of

shots at the helicopter in which the president and two of his ministers were traveling near the border with Venezuela resuscitated on Friday in Colombia the

bloody ghost of the times of Pablo Escobar and the hardest years of the extinct FARC guerrilla. The

first attack against a country’s head of state in two decades caused a commotion by the fatal consequences that it could have caused if it had not been for the “air safety device, and the capacity” of the device, a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk, which, being armored, “prevented something lethal from happening”, as the president told when narrating live from Twitter the drama experienced because of a “cowardly attack” from which he was able to escape unscathed.

Far from feeling intimidated, Iván Duque responded with absolute firmness after finally landing at the Camilo Daza airport in Cúcuta with his Defense Minister, Diego Molano; the Interior Minister, Daniel Palacios, and the Governor of Norte de Santander, Silvano Serrano, after a visit to the municipality of Sardinata. «

The Government is not intimidated with violence or acts of terrorism. Our State is strong, Colombia is strong to face these threats, “he said, while announcing that the priority is now to find those responsible. For it,

the authorities offer a reward of up to 3,000 million pesos (about 670,000 euros) for any clue that allows us to find their whereabouts.

The director of the National Police, General Jorge Luis Vargas, clarified this Saturday that «

the events occurred 1.2 kilometers from the head of the Cúcuta airport runway, ”whose neighborhood is one of the areas with the highest insecurity and homicide rates in the city, near the rural area and the border with Venezuela. Similarly, the troubled region of Catatumbo to which Duque had visited shortly before has the presence of guerrillas from the National Liberation Army (ELN), a stronghold of the Popular Liberation Army, FARC dissidents and drug traffickers who dispute the territory. .

The investigations carried out have allowed

locate in the vicinity of the Cúcuta aerodrome the two weapons that were allegedly used for the attack. “They are an AK-47 with a registration number that is already being searched by the experts of the National Police and the Prosecutor’s Office, and a 7-62 caliber FAL rifle with marks of the Armed Forces of Venezuela,” said Vargas, who He also indicated that

16 searches in the area, two raids, several interrogations and several security cameras have been reviewed.

Six bullet holes



The Head of State specified that

the presidential helicopter received six gunshot wounds. In images released by Bogotá,

some of them on the tail and main propeller. The authorities are trying to clarify whether what happened is related to the attack on June 16, when a car bomb exploded inside a military installation in Cúcuta, also on the border with Venezuela, leaving 36 injured. The Executive then blamed the ELN, relieved two colonels from their posts and has opened investigations against six other soldiers for possible participation.

In the absence of clarification of the authorship of the attack against Duque, the condemnatory reactions of the international community did not wait. The Governments of

Argentina, Mexico, Guatemala, Ecuador, Peru, Chile and Panama showed their rejection of what happened, as did the head of the UN mission in Colombia, Carlos Ruiz Massieu, and the United States Embassy in Bogotá.

With maximum forcefulness

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, also expressed himself, by expressing his “maximum repudiation” for what happened. Similarly, he conveyed to the Colombian president his “support and solidarity” and that of “the people of Spain” in the face of a “so despicable” event. “We will always defend our democratic values ​​against the violent ones,” he said.