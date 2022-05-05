Luis Díaz was one of the figures in Liverpool’s semi-final against Villarreal and qualified for his first Champions League final.
We review who were the Colombians who reached this stage in their careers.
Edwin Congo was the first Colombian player to be part of the Champions League final. He had the luxury of being part of a great team in the 2001-2002 season.
Ivan Córdoba was part of the Inter that won the Champions League in 2010. He did not see minutes in the decisive match against Bayern Munich.
James Rodríguez became champion of the Champions League with Real Madrid on two occasions, although he did not get minutes on the pitch in the decisive match either.
Cuadrado was the only one who gave himself the luxury of having minutes in a Champions League final. It was in the year 2017 and it was in the defeat of Juventus against Barcelona.
The last Colombian who was in a Champions League final was Davinson Sánchez and his Tottenham were defeated by Liverpool in 2019. The Colombian defender stayed on the substitute bench and did not enter.
#Colombian #players #reached #UEFA #Champions #League #final
Leave a Reply