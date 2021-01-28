Carlos Antonio Lozada, senator of the party that emerged from the former FARC, during a hearing of the Special Juridisdiction for Peace. JEP

Colombia, a society that seeks to turn the page on violence without avoiding the truth, is approaching the first substantive judicial decisions on its armed conflict of more than half a century. In an unprecedented step in the four years that have elapsed since the signing of the peace agreement, the transitional court of justice charged with trying the most serious crimes committed during the war has charged the leadership of the former FARC guerrilla with a series of crimes associated with kidnapping, one of its most cruel and repudiated practices.

The Reconnaissance Chamber of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) has charged eight former members of the secretariat with war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the deprivation of liberty of civilians and military personnel, as the highest authority of the the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, today disarmed and converted into a political party with representation in Congress. Among the accused are Rodrigo Londoño, ‘Timochenko’, president of the party recently renamed Comunes, as well as Julian Gallo – known as Carlos Antonio Lozada – and Pablo Catatumbo, who occupy two of the ten seats that the organization has under the agreements. Pastor Alape, Rodrigo Granda, Joaquín Gómez, Jaime Alberto Parra –’The doctor’– and Bertulfo Álvarez –who died of cancer this Wednesday– also appear.

The transitional system that emerged from the Havana dialogues privileges the full truth, and establishes alternative sentences to jail for ex-combatants in exchange for confessing their crimes and repairing the victims. The defendants now have 30 days to accept or deny their responsibility. If they accept the charges, they will have penalties of between 5 and 8 years consisting of restorative penalties that do not include jail; If they do not accept them, the times are extended, the case goes to the Investigation and Accusation Unit and they can face up to 20 years in prison.

The devastating 322-page indictment – known in the system as an order to determine facts and conduct – documents the suffering of the victims of kidnapping and occurs within the framework of the case 01, which addresses the Hostage-taking and serious deprivation of liberty committed by the FARC-EP, the most advanced of the seven major processes – or ‘macro cases’ – that the peace court has opened up to now. It is the result of the analysis of an immense material, which includes the comparison of reports presented by the Prosecutor’s Office and various organizations with the versions of the ex-combatants and the comments of more than a thousand accredited victims.

The document points to the practice of large-scale kidnapping by the guerrillas for at least 30 years, between 1982 and 2012, with a balance of more than 21,000 victims –although it acknowledges a huge underreporting–. One in ten of those hostages never returned home, 2.9% were murdered and 8.7% disappeared. The order signed by Judge Julieta Lemaitre qualifies this practice as “a policy that turned human beings into things whose value did not lie in human dignity, but rather in the exchange value for the money they had and that they could report to the organization. navy”.

It also indicates, among others, that the treatment that the rebels gave to the detained military and police officers to force an exchange for guerrilla prisoners with the Government violated human dignity. The former commanders are accused as co-perpetrators of hostage-taking, deprivation of liberty, forced disappearance and murder, as well as torture, cruel treatment and sexual violence, among other crimes, as part of their command responsibility.

In the midst of the massive practice of extortive kidnapping, and in a society ravaged by all kinds of violence, the prolonged captivity of both soldiers and politicians – such as that of Ingrid Betancourt – were one of the most notorious and repudiated crimes of the FARC. This strategy was intensified in the government of Andrés Pastrana (1998-2002), and during Álvaro Uribe’s two terms (2002-2010) the families of the hostages tirelessly put pressure on the Executive to achieve a humanitarian agreement that never materialized. “The conditions were absolutely inhumane,” and included “indescribable physical and emotional torture,” in the words of Luis Eladio Pérez, one of the politicians who spent long years in the jungle and testified before the transitional justice system. There were soldiers who spent up to 14 years in captivity.

After several moments of friction with the victims accredited in the process, the former secretariat sent a public letter last September in which it asked for forgiveness. “The kidnapping only left a deep wound in the soul of those affected and mortally wounded our legitimacy and credibility,” they acknowledged. “Today we understand the pain we cause to so many families, sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, brothers and friends, who lived through hell waiting to hear from their loved ones ”.

It is the first major result of the JEP, considered the backbone of the peace accords. The court has been forced to navigate through the polarization that has characterized Colombian society since the negotiations, and it is moving forward despite formidable obstacles, to which the coronavirus pandemic has been added. The other more advanced macro-case is that of false positives, the euphemism with which thousands of extrajudicial executions are known or, as defined by the case 03, “Deaths unlawfully presented as combat casualties by state agents.”

Together with the Truth Commission and the Unit for the Search of Persons Presumed Disappeared, they make up the Comprehensive System of Truth, Justice, Reparation and Non-Repetition, which has had strong support from the international community. The system, however, has been the target of incessant attacks by former President Álvaro Uribe, President Iván Duque’s political mentor, who insists on repealing the JEP and modifying the agreements. Duque himself proposed his objections to the JEP in 2019 but suffered a resounding defeat in Congress. “The JEP takes a momentous step to consolidate peace in Colombia. It also sets a historic precedent for transitional justice and the resolution of armed conflicts in the world, ”reacted former President Juan Manuel Santos (2010-2018), the head of state who signed the peace agreement with Londoño at the end of 2016.