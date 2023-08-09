Dairo Antonio Úsuga David, alias ‘Otoniel’, was convicted of leading a criminal organization for drug trafficking and introducing said substances into US territory, an accusation to which the drug trafficker had already pleaded guilty last January . After his extradition in 2022, Úsuga will spend more than 40 years in a US prison, amid doubts about whether he will be able to collaborate with the Colombian government to clarify part of the truth about him in the face of the armed conflict.

“More prolific than Pablo Escobar,” was how Dora Irizarry, a Brooklyn district judge, described him before announcing the sentence of the man who was the leader between 2012 and 2021 of one of the most powerful criminal associations in Colombia, the Clan del Golfo.

The prosecutors who handled the case also stated that Úsuaga “ordered the murder, kidnapping and torture of his rivals and of people he believed were cooperating with the authorities.”

The Colombian drug trafficker received the sentence asking for forgiveness from the United States and his country, in addition to leaving a message for the youth who live in violent contexts, similar to the ones he lived when he grew up, according to Úsuga and his legal team, who sought to reduce his time. of condemnation with such arguments.

“I was born in a very conflictive region and I grew up in it (…) To the people and youth of Colombia, I advise and warn you not to take the path that I have taken,” said the man, who was later questioned by Judge Irizarry , who claimed to have grown up in the New York Bronx surrounded by violence and that she, like millions of people who experience similar conditions, do not end up being leaders of criminal organizations.

In this photo released by the Colombian Presidency press office, one of the country’s most wanted drug traffickers, Dairo Antonio Úsuga, alias ‘Otoniel’, leader of the violent Clan del Golfo cartel, is introduced to the media in a military base in Necoclí, Colombia, on Saturday, October 23, 2021. PA

In addition to his leading role in the Clan del Golfo, ‘Otoniel’ was also part of the guerrilla group of the Popular Liberation Army (EPL) of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC).

The more than 30 years of ‘career’ within various armed organizations have provoked criticism of his extradition –signed by the Administration of former President Iván Duque– pointing specifically to the truths that he could bring with him about the Colombian conflict and that will now remain protected in a American cell.

However, a letter from Úsuga addressed to Gustavo Petro leaves an open invitation.

Hours before the conviction of the former leader of the Clan del Golfo by the US Justice was known, Úsuga would have sent a letter addressed to Casa de Nariño to reaffirm their intentions to collaborate with the Colombian authorities in clarifying the truth about the decades of armed conflict.

“I reiterate my collaboration with the Supreme Court of Justice (…) with the Colombian people and with the entire world, so that through the truth I can redeem and seek forgiveness for my actions, and in this way Justice shines and can be demonstrate that the Colombian conflict goes beyond what the world and society know about it,” wrote ‘Otoniel’ from his cell in the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, New York.

An extradition full of doubts and criticism

Previously, Gustavo Petro had already expressed his dissatisfaction with the extradition of Úsuga ordered by his presidential predecessor, stressing that the victims of the armed conflict “have the right to know the truth” and that ‘Otoniel’ should offer explanations to the Colombian State, especially before the Special Justice for Peace (JEP), which judges the crimes committed by the different actors in the armed conflict.

“Duque is afraid of what Otoniel says before the JEP; if not, why not extradite him after his confession?” Petro said in a post on his Twitter profile, now known as X, on the past 3 January 2022.

Duque is afraid of what Otoniel says before the JEP; if not, why doesn’t he extradite him after his confession? https://t.co/skrhVp8GsX — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) January 3, 2022



After his capture, on October 23, 2021, in the department of Antioquia, close to the Colombian border with Panama, “Otoniel” named more than 60 people within the political scene, in addition to the military and companies that would have had a relationship. with paramilitary groups.

So his quick extradition, just seven months after his capture, is shrouded in controversy.

On May 5, 2022, the extradition of Úsuga to the United States was made official and in unison, the then Colombian president, Iván Duque, exclaimed that once Úsuga completed his sentences in US territory, he would return to Colombia to “pay for the crimes he committed in our country”.

The drug trafficker sentenced this August 8 to 45 years in prison is 51 years old, so “Otoniel” would return to Colombian territory at the age of 96.

Guilty of trafficking just under 100 tons of cocaine to the United States using ties to criminal organizations in Mexico such as the Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco Nueva Generación, Dairo António Úsuga David is already facing Justice for his criminal acts related to narcotics, however , has an outstanding debt with Colombian society for his role in the armed conflict, a debt that will have various obstacles to settle from a cell in the United States.

With Reuters, AP and local media