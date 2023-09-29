The Colombian Olympic Committee has been awarded the prestigious Climate Action Award of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in the category of National Olympic Committees (NOCs), in recognition of their outstanding commitment and efforts, pioneers in the fight against climate change in the sports field.

These awards celebrate the efforts of athletes, International Federations and National Olympic Committees.

The IOC Climate Action Awards, launched as part of the IOC’s strong commitment to sustainability, seek to highlight the most innovative and effective initiatives within the Olympic Movement to mitigate the environmental impact of sport while inspiring others to follow. your example in this important cause.

IOC Sustainability Director Marie Sallois highlighted the relevance of these recognitions by stating: “These awards celebrate the efforts of athletes, International Federations and National Olympic Committees who are leading the way in addressing the climate crisis.”

The Colombian Olympic Committee was awarded this prestigious award, thanks to its innovative pilot initiative to reduce carbon emissions in the National Sea and Beach Games, which took place in Tolú and Coveñas in 2021.

We are very happy and grateful to receive the Climate Action award for our National Games project held in Tolú

Project led by the president of the Colombian Olympic Committee, Ciro Solano Hurtado, and coordinated by Irma Lucía Ruíz, second vice president of the entity and leader of the COC Sustainability and Legacy Commission.

“We are very happy and grateful to receive the Climate Action award for our project of the National Games held in Tolú, many thanks to the International Olympic Committee and Deloitte,” said the president of the Colombian Olympic Committee, Ciro Solano Hurtado.

This initiative not only set an example in the environmental management of sporting events, but also served as a replicable model for future events in Colombia and beyond. The strategy implemented by the Colombian Olympic Committee has paved the way for other National Olympic Committees to adopt similar measures in their local competitions.

“This project involved measuring and reducing carbon emissions, “We implemented programs in environmental, educational and circular economy initiatives, which consisted of recycling and reusing elements, but this was not done alone, we achieved it with the support of regional institutions that have allowed us to implement stronger sustainability measures in the region,” explained Solano Hurtado.

We have the power to help make a better world and encourage society to participate in initiatives that can bring benefits to our planet.

The President of the Colombian Olympic Committee concluded: “Through sport, we have the power to help make a better world and encourage society to participate in initiatives that can bring benefits to our planet, which is our home.”

The achievement of the Colombian Olympic Committee is not only a source of pride for the country, but also highlights the importance of climate action in the world of sport and the positive impact that can be achieved when sports organizations commit to sustainability and The environmental protection. The award given reaffirms the commitment of Colombia and its Olympic Committee to a greener and more sustainable future in sport.

