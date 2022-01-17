From the hand of the steering wheel Juan Fernando Quintero The Colombian soccer team defeated 2-1 this Sunday Honduras, in a friendly match in U.S.

Quintero, who will travel to Argentina in the next few hours to finalize his return to the ranks of River Plate, concluded a maneuver woven by three players from the coffee team after ten minutes.

After leaving touches of ball handling, the 28-year-old left-hander left the field with injury making room for 18-year-old Yaser Asprilla.

The tie is coming

They were 43 minutes into the friendly played in Fort Lauderdale (Florida, USA). Parity for Honduras was achieved by Kervin Arriaga, who converted a penalty that Yerson Caldelo committed against Diego Rodríguez into a goal, that at 51 minutes, while at 68 Andrés Colorado converted the winning target for Colombia.

In this way, Reinaldo Rueda’s team closes part of the cycle, and hopes to announce the call for the next qualifying matches for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The first duel will be on January 28 in Barranquilla, when they receive the Peruvian team.

And on February 2, he will visit Argentina, a commitment that will take place in the city of Córdoba.

