The Colombian National Team They started their participation in group D of the Copa América in the best way, by defeating Paraguay 2-1 last Monday.

The national team is already preparing for what will be its second match in the competition, this Friday against Costa Rica.

The victory will leave Colombia assured in the quarterfinals of the Copa América, the first objective of those led by Néstor Lorenzo.

This Thursday afternoon the team will have its last training session, around 8:30 pm, to finalize the tactical details before the game.

Colomba selection, for a new brand

Colombia selection. Photo:FCF Share

Colombia’s moment is special. The team is undefeated in 24 games, 21 of them with coach Néstor Lorenzo.

So the National Team is only four games away from breaking its historical record without defeats, a mark that currently belongs to the team led by Francisco Maturana in his stage during 1993-1994, with a total of 27 undefeated games.

Tren Valencia, former forward of the Colombian National Team. Photo:THE TIME file Share

That National Team, which dazzled the planet before the World Cup, ended its glorious period with a resounding setback in the tournament held in the United States.

The current team has wanted to avoid comparisons with the ’94 team, which enjoyed a lot of favoritism. “Comparisons are odious,” said coach Néstor Lorenzo recently, who prefers to have the team shielded so that they do not think so much about the undefeated team or the favoritism that the press has assigned them.

