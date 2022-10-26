The Colombian national team unleashes madness at school, with a triumph on penalties: vibrant!

Colombian women’s football is celebrating with qualification for the final of the U-17 Women’s World Cup in India.

The drama of the penalties that gave Colombia the classification was experienced with great suspense and euphoria in a Colombian school.

As seen in a video that goes viral, the students are glued to a TV awaiting payment.

Goalkeeper Luis Agudelo’s save unleashed total madness in the middle of the school.

SPORTS

more sports news