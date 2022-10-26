Thursday, October 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The Colombian national team unleashes madness at school, with a triumph on penalties: vibrant!

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 26, 2022
in Sports
0


close

College

At school they celebrate Colombia’s triumph on penalties.

At school they celebrate Colombia’s triumph on penalties.

Students followed with anguish the outcome of the match in the World Cup.

Colombian women’s football is celebrating with qualification for the final of the U-17 Women’s World Cup in India.

The drama of the penalties that gave Colombia the classification was experienced with great suspense and euphoria in a Colombian school.

As seen in a video that goes viral, the students are glued to a TV awaiting payment.

Goalkeeper Luis Agudelo’s save unleashed total madness in the middle of the school.

SPORTS

more sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Colombian #national #team #unleashes #madness #school #triumph #penalties #vibrant

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Iran: Islamic State claimed responsibility for attack on a Shiite shrine that left at least 15 dead

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.