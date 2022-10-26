The Colombian national team unleashes madness at school, with a triumph on penalties: vibrant!

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
At school they celebrate Colombia’s triumph on penalties.
At school they celebrate Colombia’s triumph on penalties.
Students followed with anguish the outcome of the match in the World Cup.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
October 26, 2022, 03:09 PM
Colombian women’s football is celebrating with qualification for the final of the U-17 Women’s World Cup in India.
The drama of the penalties that gave Colombia the classification was experienced with great suspense and euphoria in a Colombian school.
As seen in a video that goes viral, the students are glued to a TV awaiting payment.
Goalkeeper Luis Agudelo’s save unleashed total madness in the middle of the school.
SPORTS
more sports news
October 26, 2022, 03:09 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombian #national #team #unleashes #madness #school #triumph #penalties #vibrant
Leave a Reply