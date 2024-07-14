Colombia is a river and a sea. It is a mountain and a beach. It is a land of mountain ranges, valleys, plains and high plateaus… Colombia tastes of sugar and salt, it is a country with skin of seven colors; a single people who swing in the warm breeze of a vallenato or are lulled by a thick bambuco made of ruana.

Football, in its own way, is a mirror of this country. It reflects it, it shows it. There is no way it could not be that way.

And this Colombian team that this Sunday plays the final of the Copa América against Argentina, which has excited, made happy and given more reasons to be proud to the 52,215,503 Colombians reported by the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE) on its website, represents, with its exceptions and peculiarities, the values ​​of a nation that fights every day to improve itself.

“We have to reach for the top: aim for the sun! We are on that path, growing every day,” said Néstor Lorenzo – who is Argentine – the national team coach.

The 26 players who make up the Colombian National Team have given a demonstration of the values ​​that can build that concept of “Colombianness,” so debated, so difficult to define, so unique.

“Colombianness” perhaps implies a way of understanding life, of behaving as a culture, with our habits and customs, with our music and stories, with that identity that represents us.

The Vargas, Muñoz, Sánchez, Cuesta, Mojica, Ríos, Lerma, Arias, Rodríguez, Díaz and Córdoba families, among others, with coastal and inland blood, are creative and hard-working people, positive and obsessive; resourceful, full of joy.

This Colombian team has filled this Copa América with football, in which it could be the champion today, with a gallery of values: unity, solidarity, support, confidence and conviction. Football reflects this.

Origins, ages, weights and heights of the 26 players called up for the Copa América

