This Thursday, December 15, the Colombian Football Federation presented the members that will be part of the Colombia eSelection 2022-2023. Within the framework of the final phase of the FCFeTrophy that was held at the TP Gaming Arena in the city of Bogotá.

In total the eSelección Colombia will be made up of 7 representatives, who will be participating in the FIFAe Nations Cup where Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Peru will be measured.

“A dream come true for me. I believe that any player, who likes this video game, the ultimate dream is to get to represent the country“, mentioned the member Camilo Restrepo.

“It’s good to feel the passion of the Federation in this type of thing, as we feel it. That makes us grow and work for take the team to the top“, assured Sebastián Garcia, another of those chosen for the championship.

The FIFA Nations Cup is an official international competition of FIFA featuring nations from around the world represented by their best players in EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23. This is the opportunity for players to compete in a 2 vs 2 format, with a national teammate.

It first started in 2019 and was claimed by France, represented by the duo of Maestro and DaXe. Recently, Brazil reached the trophy in the 2022 tournament.

The FIFAe Nations Series™ begins at the national level, with each country selecting its most skilled players through selection processes such as national tournaments to compete in the FIFAe Nations Online Qualifierswhere they go head-to-head in hopes of securing one of the 24 spots in the FIFAe Nations Cup.

The search for the ultimate national team in competitive FIFA comes to a thrilling conclusion at one of the most anticipated pinnacle events of the year, where a nation will receive the title of champion of the FIFAe Nations Cup 2023in addition to claiming the largest part of the $400,000 prize pool and sealing his name in the international folklore of the electronic sports.



SPORTS WRITING

