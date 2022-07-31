The Colombian national team shone in the Cup: and now the Women’s League?

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Colombian Women’s National Team.
Colombian Women’s National Team.
The Copa América is over and the time has come to rethink the future of the local tournament.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
July 30, 2022, 09:36 PM
The performance of the Colombian National Team in the women’s Copa América aroused the voices of many women’s soccer fanswho ask for more support for the soccer players and that work be done to have a better structured championship.
No League in the second semester
In the second semester, finally there will be no other tournament. While the president of Dimayor, Fernando Jaramillo, insisted that the League was going to be played and the Colombian Football Federation and the Ministry of Sports promised the resources to do it, many of the teams that played in the first semester did not walk the idea.
It should be remembered that Dimayor’s initial plan was to play a single tournament, but shortly before the final between América and Deportivo Cali, both Jaramillo and the Sports Minister, Guillermo Herrera, announced that there would be a second edition this year.
Only four teams, finally, confirmed their participation in the tournament, according to press reports: the two that have a place in the Copa Libertadores, América and Cali, plus Millonarios and Cortuluá.
By 2023
After the controversy, which even led to the pronouncement of President-elect Gustavo Petro to strengthen Colombian women’s footballfrom the Football Federation they promised that in 2023 there will be a league all year.
This is what President Ramón Jesurún said after the National Team achieved quotas for the World Cup and the Olympics.
The hope of the players is that it will be a reality and that in 2023 there will be a well-structured League, with resources and interest from professional clubs.
SPORTS
more sports news
July 30, 2022, 09:36 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombian #national #team #shone #Cup #Womens #League
Leave a Reply