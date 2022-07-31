The Colombian national team shone in the Cup: and now the Women’s League?

The performance of the Colombian National Team in the women’s Copa América aroused the voices of many women’s soccer fanswho ask for more support for the soccer players and that work be done to have a better structured championship.

No League in the second semester

In the second semester, finally there will be no other tournament. While the president of Dimayor, Fernando Jaramillo, insisted that the League was going to be played and the Colombian Football Federation and the Ministry of Sports promised the resources to do it, many of the teams that played in the first semester did not walk the idea.

It should be remembered that Dimayor’s initial plan was to play a single tournament, but shortly before the final between América and Deportivo Cali, both Jaramillo and the Sports Minister, Guillermo Herrera, announced that there would be a second edition this year.

Only four teams, finally, confirmed their participation in the tournament, according to press reports: the two that have a place in the Copa Libertadores, América and Cali, plus Millonarios and Cortuluá.

By 2023

After the controversy, which even led to the pronouncement of President-elect Gustavo Petro to strengthen Colombian women’s footballfrom the Football Federation they promised that in 2023 there will be a league all year.

This is what President Ramón Jesurún said after the National Team achieved quotas for the World Cup and the Olympics.

The hope of the players is that it will be a reality and that in 2023 there will be a well-structured League, with resources and interest from professional clubs.

