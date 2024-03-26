The Colombia selection directed by the Argentine coach, Nestor Lorenzoremains unstoppable and this time he gave a good account of his similar Romaniawhom he defeated 3-2 in the friendly match that was played this Tuesday at the stadium Cívitas Metropolitano of Madrid, Spain.

The Colombians dominated throughout the match and very early went ahead on the scoreboard, when after nine minutes, Jhon Córdoba, with a header, scored 1-0, which gave peace of mind to the South American team.

The 2-0

James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz They were key in the dominance of Lorenzo's team, which with this victory reached 18 undefeated games, a no small statistic, which places Colombia as a high-class team.

Jhon Córdoba scored his first goal with the Colombian National Team. Photo:Sergio Perez. Efe Share

They had just beaten 0-1 against Spain, in London, with so much of Daniel Muñoz and this Tuesday in Madrid, the Colombian players confirmed that they are going through a good moment and achieved a victory with which they warn that they can fight for the title of the America Cup mid-year.

The second goal came in the 35th minute of the first half through John Arias, who managed to defeat the Romanian goalkeeper, Horațiu Moldovan, who could do little to prevent the overwhelming 2-0 against.

For the second half, and already with a comfortable 2-0, Colombia took things calmly, processed the ball, looked for other alternatives in order to score the third.

The Romanians played an intelligent second half, they did not go looking for the Colombians high up, because they knew that they would lose on the counterattack, but they did little damage in the opposing goal.

The second half was so calm that Lorenzo made changes to give play to the substitutes. He saw how Santiago Arias, Jorge Carrascal, Rafael Santos Borré, Yáser Asprilla and Juan Fernando Quintero They entered the field to be part of a victory that gives the group much more confidence.

Asprilla put the seal on a clear victory, with his goal in the 79th minute, for a convincing and brilliant 3-0. The discount, at minute 82, was scored Ianis Hagi, the son of the Romanian legend, George.

But the game didn't end there. In the replacement, the second from Romania arrived through Florin Tanase.