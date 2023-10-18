The Colombian National Team could only get two points on this double date of the South American qualifiers, and the next outing will be against Brazil on the fifth date of the South American qualifiers.

The National Team finished the fourth qualifying round with bitter draw against Ecuador in Quito: it was an immovable 0-0 despite the goal disallowed by Carlos Cuesta and the penalty missed by Luis Díaz in the second half.

However, there is other bad news for coach Néstor Lorenzo ahead of the next qualifying game for the 2026 World Cup, one of its starters is confirmed absent to play with Brazil in November.

Colombia suffers from the accumulation of yellow cards

The steering wheel John Ariasa regular starter for Néstor Lorenzo, and a prominent figure for the Brazilian Fluminense, He is the first ruled out to play against Verdeamarela, due to an automatic suspension.

Arias had been cautioned against Chile, on date 2 of the Conmebol qualifiers; and this Tuesday, October 17, received a yellow card against Ecuador in Quito, in game of the fourth day; Thus, he accumulated his second warning and will pay a sanction date.

Despite his sanction, Arias could be called up in November, because The Colombian National Team will close 2023 in Asunción, visiting Paraguay on date 6 of the Qualifiers; In that game the Fluminense midfielder would reappear.

Colombia vs Brazil

The Colombian National Team will face one of the most difficult matches in its search for the 2026 World Cup, on date 5 will receive its counterpart from Brazil at the Metropolitan stadium in Barranquilla, who is showing his power in this South American tie

Conmebol confirmed the date and time of the game against Brazil: It will be on Thursday, November 16, at 7 pm, Colombia time.

