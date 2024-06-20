The Colombia selection is found in USA preparing the final details of the 48th edition of the Copa América, a tournament to which the national team arrives with the latent dream of winning the title after 23 long years of drought.

According to the criteria of

The selected team trained by Nestor Lorenzo arrives at the continental tournament as one of the favorites to win the crown, after a great start in the qualifying rounds at World Cup 2026 and the good results in friendlies after defeating powers such as Germany and Spain.

Miguel Borja and Néstor Lorenzo. Photo:TIME Share

Colombia It is the only undefeated team in the world taking the periods of 2023 and 2024. In the era of DT Lorenzo There are already 20 games without losing and adding all the games, we have already reached 23 games, they are four away from equaling the one recorded by the team of Francisco Maturana in the 90s.

Colombia is positioned among the best

The Colombia selection continues to fight in the Fifa rankings after this Thursday’s update that leaves it as one of the best positioned teams in the world, remaining in the ‘top 15’.

The national team continues to occupy 12th position in the world ranking with 1669.44 points. However, the Colombia selection now shares box with Morocco which equaled it in units.

Colombia selection. Photo:EFE Share

It should be noted that Colombia comes from beating the United States 5-1 and Bolivia 3-0 in the two friendly matches of the America Cup, but the expulsion of Daniel Muñoz for aggression against a rival penalizes the Fifa ranking.

Argentina leads

The Argentine national team continues to lead the Fifa ranking with 1860.14 points and is positioned as the great candidate to win the America Cup. The team led by the world star Lionel Messi goes to defend the crown and debuts this Thursday against Canada in Atlanta, USA.

Among the most significant changes in the Fifa ranking is the position climbed by the Brazilian team, which reached fourth place with 1791.85 points and displaced England to fifth place, which remains with 1787.88 points.

The Argentine star will play his last Copa América in his career Photo:official Conmebol Share

Besides, Croatia It displaced the Italian team in the ‘top 10’. The Croatians now occupy ninth place with 1728.3 points and Italy drops to tenth with 1724.37 points.

While in the block of the first 100, however, there have been big changes, as the advances of Ghana (64th, +4), Honduras (78th, +4), Haiti (86th) stand out. ª, +4), Curacao (87th, +4) and Benin (91st, +6), although the Namibian team (97th, +9) makes even greater progress with a rise of nine places .

The next Fifa World Ranking will be published on July 18, 2024.

Italy Photo:EFE Share

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS