Already Colombia does not depend on itself to classify Qatar 2022. The painful defeat against Peru in Barranquilla it adds to the points deficit that the team already had and getting the ticket is already bordering on a miracle.

The National Team was left with just 17 points in the qualifying table, three from the last direct quota, which Peru now occupies, and two from the playoffs, to which Uruguay would go at this time. And now, winning in Córdoba against Argentina becomes mandatory for those led by Reinaldo Wheel.

There are two discouraging data for the Colombian National Team. The first, the moment of Argentina, who has not lost 28 games. The last albiceleste defeat was in the semifinal of the 2019 Copa América, against Brazil (2-0). Since then he has achieved 18 wins and 10 draws (of those, two against Colombia, in the tie in Barranquilla and in the 2021 Copa América, although he won from the penalty spot).

And the other factor that complicates the idea of ​​Colombia reaching the list of 32 qualified for Qatar is the fact that Reinaldo Rueda’s team reached 556 minutes without scoring a goal, from the much celebrated goal of louis diaz against Chile.

The National Team is four minutes away from equaling its worst streak without a goal in the play off: 560 minutes in 2008, which cost Jorge Luis Pinto his job at the time, after a 4-0 win against Chili.

After looking for the miracle in Córdoba, Colombia will have to face Bolivia in Barranquilla and Venezuela as a visitor in the last double date of the qualifiers, in March.

On paper, the record against the Bolivians is favorable for the National Team: they have never scored points in Colombia nor have they scored goals. Against the Venezuelans, on the other hand, playing as a visitor became a problem: they have not beaten them since 1996 (0-2). Since then, in five visits he has only drawn three.

Fortunately for Colombia, direct rivals take points off. But if he doesn’t win or score goals, well…

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Sub-Editor

@josasc